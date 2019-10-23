The OA crowned RadioTimes.com Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion 2019 after closely-fought final

After five rounds, 64 frantic fandom campaigns and over 1.3 million votes, we can now reveal the RadioTimes.com Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion 2019 is… The OA!

Fans of the reality-hopping series managed to beat off stiff competition from supporters of 2018 winner Outlander, taking 57.76 per cent in the closely-fought final poll – a round in which over 770,000 votes were cast.

On its way to victory, the devoted fandom of the Brit Marling drama knocked out US series Timeless before beating fellow Netflix shows The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and devil drama Lucifer.

The psychic octopus show was helped over the finish line with support from star Jason Isaacs – who played unforgiving scientist Dr ‘Hap’ Hunter in the show.

The victory comes in the midst of the #SaveTheOA campaign to revive the series after it was cancelled by Netflix in August 2019 following two critically-acclaimed seasons.

The drama followed Prairie Johnson (Brit Marling), a missing blind woman who suddenly reappears with her sight returned after disappearing for seven years. However, the plot quickly evolves into a psychedelic tale of other realities, near-death experiences, mysterious dance movements and consciousness itself.

Unless the show is recommissioned, fans will never see what happened after the second season’s mind-warpingly meta cliffhanger.

Speaking previously to RadioTimes.com, Isaacs said that show creators Marling and Zal Batmanglij have five seasons “mapped out”.

“Believe me, [they] have thought about everything,” he said. “Everybody will be rewarded by the time we reach the end of the journey.”

Kingsley Ben-Adir (who played private detective Karim Washington) also promised fans would be gifted a “crazy” third season if it made it to air. “I know where it’s going in the next season, which is NUTS! Like, unimaginable! Genuinely! Like, not even in a way I’m trying to sell it – It’s crazy!” he said.

Will we ever see it on screens? Well, if the coveted RadioTimes Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion title means anything, the #SaveTheOA movement just gained even more momentum.

The first two seasons of The OA are available to watch now on Netflix