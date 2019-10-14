Accessibility Links

Love Island Australia is back tonight – and it’s sexier than ever

The Australian version of Love Island raised eyebrows last year thanks to its raunchy scenes and full-on fist fights; now, it’s back for round two

Love Island is coming back – and it’s sooner than you think.

No, we’re not talking about the upcoming Winter Love Island (although we don’t have too long until that launches in 2020), but the return of Love Island Australia, which starts on ITVBe tonight (14th October).

The first series of the reality show gained plenty of attention in the UK after two of the Australian Islanders had a full-on brawl on screen.

It was also markedly more X-rated than our British equivalent, with plenty of saucy antics.

Here’s all you need to know about Love Island Australia’s second outing…

When is Love Island Australia on TV?

The new series starts tonight at 10pm on ITVBe and will continue to air weeknights. It’s on for around the same period of time as the British equivalent, however, it has already started airing in Australia. Teasers of the series are available to preview on YouTube.

Who is in the line-up of Islanders for Love Island Australia?

Our first batch of Islanders are as follows:

Phoebe Thompson, 28
Anna McEvoy, 27
Vanessa Sierra, 24
Gerard Majda, 23
Cynthia Taylu, 23
Adam Farrugia, 27
Cartier Surjan , 19
Matthew Zukowski , 24
Jessie Wynter, 23
Sam Withers, 28
Cassie Lansdell , 27
Maurice Salib , 27
Eoghan Murphy, 24

However, as always with Love Island, new bombshells come in almost every day, so be prepared to see some new faces as the series goes on.

Where is Love Island Australia filmed?

The first series of Love Island Australia was filmed in Majorca, at the same time as the British Love Island in a closely neighbouring villa.

Its second run has seen it upgrade, with Love Island Australia now landing in Fiji – with bombshells literally able to walk in straight from the beach.

Who hosts Love Island Australia?

Caroline Flack’s trademark slow-motion sashay is once again attempted by Australian model and broadcaster Sophie Monk. A well-known name Down Under, Monk also served as a judge on Australia’s Got Talent.

Iain Stirling’s witty commentary is supplied by Irish comedian Eoghan McDermott in the Australian version.

Love Island Australia continues weeknights at 10pm on ITVBe

