Who left The Great British Bake Off in Week Six?

The competition is getting serious now, with our seven remaining bakers taking on Desserts Week.

Last week saw a shock double dumping, and this time round, it seems four of our bakers are in trouble as they failed to impress over the three tricky challenges.

But who will be dessert-ing the competition this week?

Who left the Great British Bake Off?

After several weeks flirting with last position, we bid goodbye to Priya from the Bake Off tent.

The emotional farewell saw Priya describer her time in the tent as a “privilege.”

“Of course I’ll cry, but I left work a year ago and I was kind of a bit stuck and I thought I’m just going to do the things I enjoy,” she said.

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4