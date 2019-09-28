Meet Ella – The Circle series 2 player and body confidence advocate

The catfishing, social media-messaging madness of The Circle is back on Channel 4 – and while two contestants have already been blocked and removed from the game, new players are still joining the fun.

They’ll join the original contestants in trying to become The Circle’s most influential person through the programme’s trademark voice-activated social media platform, which could win them the £100,000 prize fund.

Here’s all you need to know about Ella, the singer and body confidence advocate who wants to spread a message of loving the skin you’re in.

Who is Ella?

Ella is a singer from London and a follower of the body confidence movement. 6 ft 1 and a size 20, Ella is proud of her body and wants others to share her confidence – especially after previously struggling with the unrealistic expectations social media can give us.

“It’s really damaging that a lot of these young girls who’ve grown up with that whole life see a model or whoever and it’s so fine- tuned that it’s not even them,” she says.

“It’s them with a professional makeup artist, special lighting, a really good editing app… I think that is the saddest bit. People focus on their what they look like rather than the substance they can I bring to the table.”

Why is Ella entering The Circle?

Ella admits she originally had an interest in joining the show because it seemed like a “great concept” and a “laugh,” but she also now thinks it could be a good way to spread a message of body positivity.

“I think what I try and get across, or what I believe in is that I’m very, very body confident,” she says.

“I am a big girl and I think it’s quite sad the time we’re living in. I want to go in as someone who is really self-assured to show that it’s okay to be you.

“When you have a lot of self-love you don’t really get fazed by many things. I wish people’s personalities were at the forefront and not their looks and that is what I want to do.”

What is Ella’s game plan in The Circle?

Ella says she doesn’t actually have much of a plan for what she’ll get up to – but she definitely won’t be catfishing.

“I just feel like I’m going to bring a bit of me to the table, just have a laugh, try and get across the fact that like social media should be taken with a pinch of salt,” she says. “I think people should try to be themselves a bit more.

“My profile is going to be authentically and unequivocally me. I’m not embellishing anything or catfishing at all.”

She also hopes to use humour to bond with the other contestants, and hopefully get everyone on side with her personality.

What’s Ella’s plan for the prize money?

Ella fancies a cracking holiday – and then something a bit more sensible.

“I’d go on a huge holiday with my friends, have it large and then probably try and get on the property ladder because there is no way I will ever be able to do it otherwise!” she says.

Ella – key facts

Age: 24

Occupation: Singer

From: London

Relationship status: Single

Playing as: Herself

The Circle airs at 10.00pm on Channel 4