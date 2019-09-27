Dancing On Ice announces Libby Clegg MBE, its first blind contestant

Scottish Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg MBE is set to become the first blind contestant on Dancing On Ice when the show returns in 2020.

The athlete, who won a gold medal in the 100m at the 2016 Paralympic games in Rio, confirmed the news on Victoria Derbyshire on Friday morning (27th September).

“After Rio I achieved my ultimate goal and then I thought, ‘what else can I do?’ – this opportunity came about and I couldn’t pass it up,” she said. “I love challenging myself and experiencing new things.”

Clegg is registered blind: she has a deteriorating eye condition called Stargardt’s Macular Dystrophy, which gives her only slight peripheral vision in her left eye.

She joins already announced celebrities Maura Higgins, Michael Barrymore, H from Steps and Irish footballer Kevin Kilbane.

Each week, she and 11 other celebs will skate with professional partners in a bid to make it through to the final and be crowned the Dancing on Ice champion. This year judges Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and newcomer John Barrowman will be overseeing the events.