BBC and Netflix are teaming up to bring us a new David Attenborough wildlife series

David Attenborough has signed on to front a new documentary series for the BBC and Netflix.

Life In Colour will be a three-part exploration of the role colour plays in animal interaction. It will be made with new cameras built specifically for the show, and it is set to arrive on the BBC in the UK 2021, followed by a worldwide run on Netflix.

It is the first time that the BBC and Netflix will collaborate on a natural history programme, following on from the success of this year’s Our Planet, which Netflix produced with Silverback Films. Australia’s Channel 9 are also on the production team alongside Bristol-based Humble Bee Films, who made BBC1’s recent Attenborough and The Giant Elephant.

“Any series authored by Sir David is very special and this promises to be exceptional,” BBC Controller Patrick Holland said. “I am looking forward to seeing the combination of innovative photography and rich analysis to explore the role colour plays in animals’ lives.”

Life In Colour will air on BBC2 in 2021