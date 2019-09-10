Accessibility Links

Kylie Minogue smashes Glastonbury Festival records

Kylie Minogue's Pyramid stage set reached a peak viewership of 3.9 million

Kylie Minogue at Glastonbury Festival 2019

Kylie Minogue’s Glastonbury Festival set was the most watched ever.

Minogue, 51, performed to thousands of fans on the Pyramid stage during the Sunday afternoon legends slot at Worthy Farm in June, with 3.2 million tuning in from home.

Viewership for the set, which included tracks from I Should Be So Lucky to the Locomotive, peaked at 3.9 million as she wrapped up with Dancing and Spinning Around.

“In 2005 I was meant to be here,” she said as she addressed cancelling her previously scheduled performance in the wake of her cancer diagnosis.

“Circumstances meant that I did not make it. I wished things were different, but life is what it is. We are all together in this moment.”

The impressive figures were enough to smash 2017 headliner Ed Sheeran’s record of 3.1 million viewers on BBC Two.

Minogue’s decades-spanning set also saw her welcome Nick Cave on stage for a duet of their 1995 single Where the Wild Roses Grow.

The total number of YouTube views, iPlayer requests and live streams for this year’s festival was also up on 2017 by 86 per cent, hitting 37.5 million.

The annual event will return for the 50th anniversary next June.

