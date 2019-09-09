Jason Donovan joins Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson for Gold’s Dial M for Middlesbrough

Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson will be joined by Jason Donovan, Sally Lindsay and Gavin & Stacey’s Joanna Page for the latest in Gold’s series of spoof murder mysteries.

Dial M for Middlesbrough will follow 2017’s Murder on the Blackpool Express and last year’s Death on the Tyne.

The next outing, again written by Jason Cook, sees Gemma (Sian Gibson) and Terry (Johnny Vegas) thrown into jeopardy when their coach breaks down in the middle of a fierce thunderstorm whilst they’re on their way to collect Mildred (Sheila Reid) and Hilda (Georgie Glen) and take them to a funeral in Middlesbrough.

The duo are forced to seek refuge in Shady Creek Caravan Park, a mysterious place that seems to strike a particular terror in an unusually jumpy Gemma.

Soap and pop icon Donovan will play events manager and ‘90s throwback Darren, with Lindsay cast as site owner Evie and Page as clumsy chef Susan.

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Also set to appear in the TV movie are Ambreen Razia (This Way Up), John Macmillan (Famalam), Annette Crosbie (One Foot in the Grave), Phil Davis (Poldark), Mike Wozniak (Man Down), Selina Griffiths (Benidorm) and Jason Forbes (The Mash Report).

Following the ratings success of Murder on the Blackpool Express, which became Gold’s most watched show ever, and its sequel, Dial M for Middlesbrough will air in December on the channel.