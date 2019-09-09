Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Jason Donovan joins Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson for Gold’s Dial M for Middlesbrough

Jason Donovan joins Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson for Gold’s Dial M for Middlesbrough

Sally Lindsay and Gavin & Stacey's Joanna Page are also on board

Murder on the Blackpool Express

Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson will be joined by Jason Donovan, Sally Lindsay and Gavin & Stacey’s Joanna Page for the latest in Gold’s series of spoof murder mysteries.

Advertisement

Dial M for Middlesbrough will follow 2017’s Murder on the Blackpool Express and last year’s Death on the Tyne.

The next outing, again written by Jason Cook, sees Gemma (Sian Gibson) and Terry (Johnny Vegas) thrown into jeopardy when their coach breaks down in the middle of a fierce thunderstorm whilst they’re on their way to collect Mildred (Sheila Reid) and Hilda (Georgie Glen) and take them to a funeral in Middlesbrough.

The duo are forced to seek refuge in Shady Creek Caravan Park, a mysterious place that seems to strike a particular terror in an unusually jumpy Gemma.

Soap and pop icon Donovan will play events manager and ‘90s throwback Darren, with Lindsay cast as site owner Evie and Page as clumsy chef Susan.

Jason Donovan
Jason Donovan (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)
Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Also set to appear in the TV movie are Ambreen Razia (This Way Up), John Macmillan (Famalam), Annette Crosbie (One Foot in the Grave), Phil Davis (Poldark), Mike Wozniak (Man Down), Selina Griffiths (Benidorm) and Jason Forbes (The Mash Report).

Advertisement

Following the ratings success of Murder on the Blackpool Express, which became Gold’s most watched show ever, and its sequel, Dial M for Middlesbrough will air in December on the channel.

You might like

The Spy Netflix

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Benidorm cast photo

Benidorm writer in talks to bring ITV sitcom back as a film

Sian Gibson and David Walliams to star in Cinderella Christmas special

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

Everything you need to know about the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special