When is the Great British Bake Off final?

After whipping up a storm each week to impress the judges, our latest batch of bakers will be whittled down to the very best in show.

The remaining competitors will have to complete their final signature, technical and showstopper bakes in order to win the title of best amateur baker 2019.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will decide, under the watchful eyes of Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, who should be the winner.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Great British Bake Off final…

When is the Great British Bake Off 2019 final?

We’re yet to get an official broadcast date for Bake Off, but we can make an educated guess based on when we can expect our winner to be crowned.

Series nine was 10 weeks long, with the final seeing three of the 12 bakers going head-to-head. The winner was announced on 30th October.

Should series 10 follow the same pattern, we can expect the show to end on Tuesday 29th October.

We’ll be the first to update you when the finale date is confirmed, so keep checking back here for updates.

What happens in The Great British Bake Off final?

As with all the preceding episodes, the Bake Off final consists of a signature bake, a technical challenge and a showstopper – with the final three challenges set to be the most difficult ones of the competition.

It was an eventful final in 2018 which saw one of the most bizarre technical challenges yet. For the first time ever, the three finalists were let out of the tent to bake, using an open campfire to cook six pitta breads.

The showstopper saw its own challenges, with the three finalists tasked with creating a landscape dessert under extreme temperatures inside the tent. Rahul Mandal’s storage glass exploded, which saw the production team intervene to give him an extra 15 minutes to complete his bake, to compensate for the lost time.

A bakers reunion also takes place, with previous contestants returning to support the final three, alongside their family members.

Who won The Great British Bake Off last year?

Last year’s champion was Rahul Mandal, who beat Kim-Joy Hewlett and Ruby Bhogal.

Upon winning, Rahul revealed he started baking to help deal with his loneliness while studying at university.

“I was very shy and introverted as a postgraduate student in Loughborough,” he told The Times. “I would go to my lab, sit on my own, it was a dark room, do my work and come home. I didn’t really see anybody.

“Baking is all about science and the biggest way you can show someone how much you love them and care. If you bake for your wife, mother, daughter or girlfriend, they will be so pleased. Surprise them.”

The Great British Bake Off airs on Tuesdays on Channel 4