This Morning to air special Downton Abbey edition with the cast

Presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will record a special Downton Abbey edition of This Morning.

Advertisement

The day before the ITV period drama moves to the big screen on 13th September 2019, This Morning will be broadcast live from Highclere Castle – the location that doubles as the Downton estate.

And not only that, but Willoughby and Schofield will be joined by stars of the film, including Jim Carter (Mr Carson), Michael Fox (Andy Parker) and Tuppence Middleton (newcomer Lucy Smith).

Co-host Kelly Brook is also set to host a gardening segment from the grounds of the castle.

In addition, BRIT award-winning songstress Emeli Sandé will be exclusively performing We Are Not Alone, from her latest album Real Life – her first album release in three years.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“It’s no secret that I’m a huge fangirl of Downton Abbey, just like our This Morning viewers,” said Willoughby of the upcoming episode.

“So put your feet up, get cosy and join us for High Tea at Highclere.”

Schofield added: “Just like Holly, I’m a Downton Abbey superfan so I can’t wait to give This Morning viewers a proper nosey around Highclere Castle in all its stunning glory. Surely Carson won’t mind!”

The Downton Abbey movie – starring the likes of Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Maggie Smith – revolves around a royal visit from King George V and Queen Mary in 1927 (a year on from the TV series’ finale).

Advertisement

The special Downton Abbey edition of This Morning will air 12th September, 10.30am on ITV