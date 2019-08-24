What the real Steve Fulcher thinks of ITV’s A Confession

ITV’s new drama A Confession tells the story of the disappearance of Sian O’Callaghan – and the determination of DS Steve Fulcher (Martin Freeman) to find the missing 22-year-old.

Advertisement

But (*SPOILER ALERT*) Fulcher’s mission saw him breach police procedure and protocol after catching the killer, Christopher Halliwell, who led him to Sian’s body and that of another murdered young woman: Becky Godden-Edwards. His decisions on that day ultimately cost him his career and reputation.

A Confession is written by Jeff Pope, the Bafta-winning screenwriter behind See No Evil: The Moors Murders in 2006 as well as This is Personal: The Hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper in 2000. He’s also the man behind Cilla, Mrs Biggs and Little Boy Blue.

But what did he get from talking to the real Steve Fulcher, and the parents of the two victims? And did they give their blessing? Here’s what Pope, Freeman and director Paul Andrew Williams had to say at a screening in London.

Was the real Steve Fulcher involved in A Confession?

Writer Jeff Pope made contact with Steve Fulcher early in the TV show’s development, and also read Fulcher’s 2017 book Catching a Serial Killer: My Hunt for Murderer Christopher Halliwell.

But though he spent plenty of time with Fulcher going over his experiences, he was keen not to take the former detective’s word for anything – talking to other police officers and those involved in the case.

“We got together – and first thing to say is, I didn’t take his word as gospel,” Pope says. “He wrote a book, which I read, and I used that as a starting point to try and knock down all aspects of it.

“That said, I did spend an awful lot of time with him because I needed to understand what had happened.”

Martin Freeman, who plays Fulcher, says: “Well, I met him before we started shooting. We had a sort of rehearsal day with Paul [the director] and I met Steve that day… so we just kind of went through his story again, his side of all this.”

He adds: “I occasionally texted him when there was a scene coming up… obviously he wasn’t directing me. He came down to set a couple of times but he wasn’t in charge or anything!

“But it was nice to have the horse’s mouth, to just kind of go: what were you feeling there when you were having this meeting with this bloke who you knew was trying to screw you over? What, emotionally, were you feeling? And he’s very forthcoming, he’s not backwards in coming forwards about how he felt and how he feels about that stuff. It was really useful. I think that was the first time I’ve ever had that opportunity with a living person.”

What did Steve Fulcher think of A Confession?

“Watching it with him afterwards was almost unbearable,” Pope says, recalling the moment he showed Fulcher footage of the drama. “He was kind of crawling up the walls, he just found it so difficult.”

Turning to Freeman, Pope adds: “You’d managed to take him straight back into the most awful events in his life.”

Were the families of the victims involved in making A Confession?

At the centre of A Confession are the families of Sian O’Callaghan and Becky Godden-Edwards, who were both murdered by taxi driver Christopher Halliwell.

Sian’s mother Elaine Pickford is played on screen by Siobhan Finneran, while Becky’s mother Karen Edwards is portrayed by Imelda Staunton.

They are joined by Sian’s boyfriend Kevin Reape (Charlie Cooper), her brother Liam O’Callaghan (Jake Davies), and father Mick O’Callaghan (Ian Puleston-Davies). From Becky’s family, we also meet her father John Godden (Christopher Fulford) and Karen’s partner Charlie (Peter Wight).

Each of those people exists in real life, and will now see one of the most tragic periods of their lives played out on screen.

“We wouldn’t have done it if either of those two [Karen and Elaine] and their families weren’t behind this,” Jeff Pope says. He worked closely with the victims’ families – although the actors did bring their own interpretations to the characters he wrote.

“It was never going to be an impression, it was always going to be an interpretation of what the actual people were like,” he explains. “And I think they did such a good job.”

Talking to Elaine and Karen was hugely important for getting those small (but crucial) details right – like the relationship between the two bereaved mothers, who had such different personalities and attitudes to their own grief.

Director Paul Andrew Williams reminds Pope: “There was a point where you did think that they did come together at the end [of the drama] and have a hug.”

“Talking about it with one of the mums, saying, ‘You come here and you hug,'” Pope recalls. “And they were like, ‘No. No. That didn’t happen.'”

So the reality was that the two mothers did not bond in a neat, TV-friendly way. “But in a way that for me is equally as interesting to see. It just wasn’t meant to be. You don’t have to be friends with anyone. Grief is quite personal.”

Advertisement

A Confession will air on ITV in August 2019