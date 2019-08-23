Here’s your first look at Strictly Come Dancing 2019

We’ve not got long to go until Strictly season is in full swing – and our professional dancers are itching for us to put on our dancing shoes.

A brand new trailer sees our pros put their best feet forward as they get glammed up for series 17.

Opening the show is Strictly favourite Oti Mabuse, whose sister Motsi has joined the Strictly Come Dancing panel for the new series.

However, it’s the appearance of the last remaining Strictly original, Anton du Beke, which will really catch your eye, with the ballroom dancer donning a flowing gold skirt not dissimilar to the one his former celebrity partner Susannah Constantine wore last year.

Strictly will return to screens on Saturday, 7th September, with the first episode of the series seeing our 15 celebrity partners matched up with their pro.

This year’s wildly varied line-up features comedian Chris Ramsey, ex-footballer David James and EastEnders star Emma Barton.

The group, which was teased out on TV and radio over a two week period, also includes Olympic and Paralympic champions James Cracknell and Will Bayley, BBC Radio 1’s Dev Griffin, Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, YouTuber Saffron Barker, BBC Breakfast reporter Mike Bushell, Drag Race’s Michelle Visage, footballer-turned-pundit Alex Scott, Viscountess Emma Weymouth, and CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual.

TV presenter Anneka Rice was the 15th and final announcement and joked she will be the Ann Widdecombe of the series.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC 1 on Saturday, 7th September