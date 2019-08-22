Accessibility Links

New Steven Moffat crime thriller Inside Man coming to BBC One

The former Dr Who and Sherlock show-runner has a new show in the works

Steven Moffat

Former Doctor Who and Sherlock writer Steven Moffatt is set to follow up his upcoming Dracula series with a crime thriller called Inside Man, which will go into production in late 2020.

The four-part mini-series – not to be confused with the 2006 Spike Lee film of the same name – is about a prisoner on death row in the USA and a woman trapped in a cellar under an English vicarage, whose paths cross in an unexpected way.

“In our ongoing relationship with Steven and [Moffat’s partner] Sue Vertue, they sent us this mini-series which Steven had written on spec and we commissioned it instantly,” Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama said.

“The script is a page-turner and grips you from the outset, and [Director of BBC Content] Charlotte Moore and I couldn’t resist bringing this story to BBC One.”

Moffat is currently busy prepping his Dracula TV series with Sherlock colleague Mark Gatiss, which is expected to hit our screens in the next few months (possibly at Christmas 2019, or early 2020).

