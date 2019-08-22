Dynamo returns to TV with ‘explosive’ Sky series
The magician will be back on our screens in 2020
Dynamo the magician is set to return to TV next year after five years away with a new three-part special on Sky One.
The series, currently titled Project 7, will follow Dynamo as he performs close-up “miracles”, makes impossible predictions and carries out other magical feats.
Dynamo vanished from the spotlight for a few years as he underwent treatment for Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory bowel disease which he has suffered from since he was a teenager. But he has reappeared with a new special that has been in the works for some time.
“This show has been a passion project of mine for almost 3 years and represents a whole new approach to the genre,” he said. “I believe that now more than ever people need a sense of magic in their lives so I can’t wait for everyone to see what I’ve been working on.”
Dynamo, real name Steven Frayne, last appeared on screens in Dynamo: Magician Impossible in 2014.
His new series is expected to appear in 2020.