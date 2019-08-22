Accessibility Links

Dynamo returns to TV with ‘explosive’ Sky series

The magician will be back on our screens in 2020

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: Steven Frayne commonly known as the English magician 'Dynamo' attends Glastonbury Festival on June 23, 2017 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Dynamo the magician is set to return to TV next year after five years away with a new three-part special on Sky One.

The series, currently titled Project 7, will follow Dynamo as he performs close-up “miracles”, makes impossible predictions and carries out other magical feats.

Dynamo vanished from the spotlight for a few years as he underwent treatment for Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory bowel disease which he has suffered from since he was a teenager. But he has reappeared with a new special that has been in the works for some time.

“This show has been a passion project of mine for almost 3 years and represents a whole new approach to the genre,” he said. “I believe that now more than ever people need a sense of magic in their lives so I can’t wait for everyone to see what I’ve been working on.”

Dynamo, real name Steven Frayne, last appeared on screens in Dynamo: Magician Impossible in 2014.

His new series is expected to appear in 2020.

