Anneka Rice unveiled as 15th and final Strictly Come Dancing 2019 contestant

The television presenter will be taking to the dance floor this autumn

Anneka Rice

Television presenter Anneka Rice compared herself to “Ann Widdecombe” as she was unveiled as the 15th and final contestant in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Rice, who is best-known for Channel 4’s Treasure Hunt and her series Challenge Anneka, was announced as a contestant on BBC Radio 2’s Steve Wright in the Afternoon on Wednesday.

“Oh the stress of being the last person! I haven’t told anyone, not even my family,” she told Wright, before admitting that she initially laughed the reports off  in front of colleagues, asking them: “Have you ever seen me in a dress?”

Of her dancing ability she said: “I haven’t danced since I was seven because I was sacked from ballet. I did a Zumba class in 2011 which was a disaster. I couldn’t follow it at all. I’ve asked to have two dancers either side. I just don’t have the coordination gene.

I realised I am the Ann Widdecombe figure.”

But despite her fears, she added: “This is the year for me, Steve… I’m feeling reckless.”

She joins footballer David James, Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin, rower James Cracknell, football pundit Alex Scott, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders actress Emma Barton, social media star Saffron Barker, actress Catherine Tyldesley, BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, Viscountess Emma Weymouth, RuPaul Drag Race’s Michelle Visage, Paralympian Will Bayley and Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, BBC Radio 1 host Dev Griffin and Olympic rower James Cracknell for this year’s show.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC 1 later this year

