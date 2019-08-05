Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Supernatural star says 15th season might not be the end

Supernatural star says 15th season might not be the end

Dean Winchester actor Jensen Ackles says he doesn't think the drama "is ever going to be over"

Supernatural cast (Getty)

Supernatural is set to end after a massive 15 seasons. However, according to one of the drama’s stars, this might not be the very last we see of the Winchester brothers.

Advertisement

“It’s a long journey that I don’t think is ever going to be over,” said Jensen Ackles, who plays Dean Winchester in the show, at a recent Television Critics Association panel (via Deadline).

Later clarifying his comments, Ackles explained: “I’m not ready to close doors or burn bridges — that would be foolish. Is something in the works? No. Am I open to having a conversation in the future? Why not?”

Despite Ackles showing enthusiasm for another series in the future, Mark Pedowitz, head of broadcaster The CW, has ruled out a new Supernatural spin-off. “The show’s essence and blood are Jared [Padalecki, who plays Sam] and Jensen [Ackles],” Pedowitz said during the presentation, before stating no further spinoffs are currently in discussion.

Advertisement

Whether or not Ackles gets his wish and Supernatural returns in the distant future, we can be sure fans will enjoy one more season of the show, set to hit US screens on 10th October and the UK’s on a yet-to-be-unveiled date, likely in Spring 2020.

Tags

All about Supernatural

Supernatural cast (Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

© 2007 Focus Features LLC. All Rights Reserved

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Top Boy Netflix

Netflix reveal a very moody first look at Drake’s Top Boy revival

Derry Girls, Channel 4, SL

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Supernatural cast (Getty)

Supernatural is ending after 15 series