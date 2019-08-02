When is Brassic on TV? Who is in the cast and what is it about?

The word “brassic” is defined as “broke, penniless, without means, boracic lint – skint, on the bones of yer arse” – which seems appropriate for Sky’s new comedy starring Joe Gilgun, Michelle Keegan and Damien Molony.

Here’s what you need to know about Brassic…

When is Brassic on TV?

All episodes of Brassic will be available on Sky1 and NOW TV from 22nd August 2019.

Is there a trailer for Brassic?

Yes! Take a look:

What is Brassic about?

Co-created by This Is England’s Gilgun and Bafta-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst, the drama is about “a group of working-class friends finding unconventional ways to win at life in northern suburbia” and has a “distinct northern flavour.”

Vinnie (Joe Gilgun) is a Lancashire lad with bipolar disorder. He and his “razor-smart” best friend Dylan (Damien Molony) have hardly spent a day apart since birth, and have spent their whole lives living in this one place.

But Dylan’s girlfriend Erin (Michelle Keegan) is a young mum with a plan, and is determined to leave town and make a good life for herself and her kid Tyler.

According to Sky, “Dylan is faced with the impossible decision between a fresh start with the love of his life or staying behind with his inseparable gang of mates that he can’t live without.”

The gang includes Cardy, “a champion kebab eater and total liability”; Ash, “the son of a family of fighting Travellers whose fists can get them out of most kinds of trouble”; Tommo “the most sexually liberated man in Britain who doesn’t care what people think”; and JJ, “a sharp entrepreneur who runs a garage (with a lucrative sideline in stolen cars)”.

As the broadcaster puts it: “These lads have dealt, scammed, bribed and conned their way through adolescence, but now, on the brink of adulthood, their dealing and stealing is catching up with them and a whole load of trouble is heading their way. Like a carefully stacked tower of cards, what happens if one of them is knocked down or, worse, removed from the pack entirely?”

Who is in the cast of Brassic?

Leading the cast is Joe Gilgun as Vinnie. The actor, who co-created the show, has previously starred as Woody in This Is England, Cassidy in the TV series Preacher, and Rudy Wade in Misfits. Until 2010 he played Eli Dingle in Emmerdale, and back in the 90s he was Jamie Armstrong in Coronation Street.

Gilgun said he was “truly humbled” by the chance to make the show, saying: “We’ve got an amazing team of creators and watching it all take form has been very moving. Bipolar is a big part of my life. We want to show that you can have mental health issues and in some cases live a productive, exciting life, full of adventure.”

He is joined by Michelle Keegan, who plays Erin. Like Gilgun, she is also a graduate of Coronation Street – having starred as Tina McIntryre until in 2015. She now plays Georgie Lane in the TV series Our Girl, and has previously worked with writer Danny Brocklehurst on the TV series Ordinary Lies.

Erin’s boyfriend Dylan is played by Damien Molony, whose credits include GameFace, Suspects, Clean Break, Being Human (as Hal) and Ripper Street (as DC Albert Flight).

Then there’s a cameo by Dominic West, who plays Vinnie’s (completely rubbish) GP.

Dylan and Vinnie’s friends are played by newcomer Tom Hanson (as Cardy), Love/Hate and Mum actor Aaron Heffernan (as Ash), and theatre actor Parth Thakerar (as JJ). The role of Tommo is played by Ryan Sampson, previously seen as Luke Rattigan in Doctor Who and Grumio in Plebs.

Ruth Sheen, who has starred in Prime Suspect 1973, The Woman in White, and Unforgotten, runs the local pub where the lads hang out.