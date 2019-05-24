They will join the show's three main stars, Tom Rosenthal (Marcus) and Ryan Sampson (Grumio) as well as Jonathan Pointing (Jason) who becomes Rufina's "plaything for the evening" when he gatecrashes a banquet.

Holden's character sets her sights on Jason and, from the look of the teaser image for Plebs series five, he doesn't mind too much...

As for Emilia Fox, she will be leaving the forensics lab to travel back to Ancient Rome and play a detective, while Tony Robinson will star as an archaeologist. Strike Back's Leo Gregory will play a "chariot hooligan".

The series also sees the return of various other cast members including Ellie Taylor (Gloria), Maureen Lipman (Landlady), Karl Theobald (Landlord), Samantha Spiro (Sylvia), Danny Webb (Lepidus) and Tom Basden, who co-writes the show with Sam Leifer as well as playing Aurelius.

Plebs series five will air on ITV2 in autumn 2019.