Plebs centres around 20-something, lower-class Roman Marcus (Rosenthal) and his slave Grumio (Sampson). The duo were joined in series one to three by Joel Fry, who played their excitable friend Stylax, with Pointing's Jason replacing him in series four.

The eight-episode fourth season saw them trying their hand at running a pub, with predictable ups and downs.

Plebs series 5 is set to air on ITV2 next year