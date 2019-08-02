Filming wraps on BBC’s Dracula – in the spookiest way possible

Here’s some meaty Dracula news to sink your fangs into: filming on the drama from Sherlock creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat has now finished – and in quite spooktacular fashion.

Announcing a wrap after seven “extraordinary” months, Gatiss revealed on Twitter that as the filmmakers were readying up the BBC drama’s very last shot, a bat ­– the animal that’s best friends with vampires – flew into the filming studio.

Well, that's a wrap on 'Dracula' after seven extraordinary months. You won't believe it – but when we were lining up the very last shot, a bat flew into the studio. Like a convention anecdote! pic.twitter.com/a6Sr7Sb3eR — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) August 1, 2019

Fortunately, however, it looks like Gatiss, Moffat and fellow producer Sue Vertue survived the ordeal, judging from the photo above.

So, with filming finished, there’s one big question left: when exactly will Dracula air? We’re not exactly sure, but rumour has it the three-part show could fly onto our screen in late 2019 or early 2020 in a Sunday evening slot. Currently, we’re guessing Christmas 2019 or New Year 2020.

Gatiss himself is set to star in the show in a yet-to-be-revealed role, joining a cast including John Heffernan (The Crown), Joanna Scanlan (Hold The Sunset), Dolly Wells (Can You Ever Forgive Me), Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials, Patrick Melrose) and Lujza Richter (Phantom Thread)

They will star alongside Claes Bang, who will play the eponymous vampire in the adaptation of Bram Stoker’s 1897 Gothic horror novel.

Dracula will premiere on BBC1 in the UK and on Netflix outside of the UK.