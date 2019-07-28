The Voice Kids crowns its winner as live final suffers technical hitch

Some TV stars get famous by lounging in the Mallorcan sun for an entire summer; others find recognition by belting out tunes live on the telly in front of four judges, some spinny chairs, and an audience of millions… all at an impressively young age.

The Voice Kids is the sort of uplifting show that’s needed in these choppy times. The junior spin-off to the main series showcases some serious talent – young vocal chords that were on display during Saturday’s live final.

Four singers took to the stage – Danny Jones’ act Sam Wilkinson, Team will.i.am’s Lil Shan Shan, Pixie Lott’s Gracie-Jayne Fitzgerald and Keira Laver (mentored by Jessie J) – in a bid to be crowned series three’s champion.

After a public vote, it was Danny’s act Sam who emerged as the winner after impressing with his solo performance of his own original track – Everything’s All Right – before taking to the stage with the McFly singer for a rendition of Hey Jude by The Beatles.

But the final was not without its difficulties with a technical hitch occurring as Gracie-Jayne was about to sing Nina Simone’s Feeling Good as her solo performance. An awkward pause after the audience applause led host Emma Willis to re-emerge on stage to explain the delay.

“Hi, so during live shows was have technical difficulties and that is what is happening right now and I think Gracie-Jayne couldn’t hear the music,” she said, adding: “When the band are ready, we’re going to get going.”

Willis and Gracie-Jayne’s calm handling of the situation did not go unnoticed by viewers:

Best presenter on a LIVE show. Just amazing! @EmmaWillis ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WbmNqHnN8y — Love Entertainment (@LoveShowbiz_) July 27, 2019

not enough people give Emma Willis enough credit for how great a host she actually is. #thevoicekids — Ariadne Griffin (@Ariadne_Griffin) July 27, 2019

Well, the ‘technical hitch’ didn’t deter her at all!! Well done #GracieJayne 👏👏👏👍👍👍 — Airy Fairy Sue (@Iamariposa1234) July 27, 2019

@thevoicekidsuk To carry on and give a performance like that after those technical difficulties, what a star! Gracie-Jayne you did a superb job their and should feel very proud of yourself! Most adults would of struggled to cope after that well done girly! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #TheVoiceKids — Mitchell WEBB (@MitchellWebb85) July 27, 2019

And many took to Twitter after the show to praise its uplifting format and championing of young talent:

#TheVoiceKids I just watched a star tonight. Sam from Danny’s team was the best i’ve heard from any child. I would sign him up now if i had a record company. He’s our modern day Bob Dylan. 😎🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Steven Redmond (@StevenRedmond15) July 20, 2019

The Voice Kids are blowing us out of the water tonight. Pure talent #TheVoiceKids — Mike Antony (@MikeAntony58) July 27, 2019

Ok so. I just heard a performance that I would fully expect on 'the other' stage at Glastonbury.

Sam has a huge career ahead of him. #TheVoiceKids — Jeremy (@Jeremy_alegedly) July 27, 2019