When do we find out our next Prime Minister?

It’s a monumental day for British politics, with the country ushering in a new Prime Minister later on this morning (23rd July 2019).

Either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt will be receiving the keys for No. 10 Downing Street from Theresa May, who announced her resignation in May this year.

Here’s how to follow the coverage of the leadership election, including when the all-important result is announced.

How do you watch the Conservative Leadership election on TV?

BBC 1 is leading the coverage with a news special slotted into the schedules, expected to start at 11am.

BBC News anchor Simon McCoy will front the programme, which is expected to feature analysis from political commentators and members of parliament.

Sky News will also be covering the event from 11:30am onwards.

What time will the result be announced?

Results will be announced at Westminster’s QE2 conference centre around 11.45am today, having been counted overnight.

The winner, which is widely expected to be Johnson, will then give a victory speech, before current Prime Minister May heads to Buckingham Palace to formally offer her resignation to the Queen.

The aftermath is to be dissected on Politics Live at 12.15pm, with the announcement bumping the programme onto BBC 1 from BBC 2.

Guests include MPs Gillian Keegan, Ian Blackford and James Cleverly, Labour’s Baroness Smith and political editor and commentator Tom Newton Dunn.

What follows after the announcement?

May will face her final Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, while the new Prime Minister will then set to work on organising his new cabinet, with several resignations expected in the reshuffle.

The New Prime Minister, which will be a profile of the man who will be leading the country through Brexit and the current Iran crisis, will be broadcast on Wednesday at 7:30pm on BBC 1.

Coverage of the leadership election starts with a BBC News special on BBC 1. Coverage on Sky News begins at 11:30am.