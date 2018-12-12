Conservative MPs are set to vote between 6pm and 8pm in a secret ballot on Wednesday 12th December.

According to head of newsgathering at the BBC Jonathan Munro, BBC1 will broadcast a special programme from 8.30pm.

The programme, titled BBC News Special: May Leadership Challenge, will include the "result and reaction" to the confidence vote, Munro added on Twitter.

With the result of the ballot expected to come after 8pm, changes to the BBC1 schedules could occur.

BBC1 has already confirmed that the programme initially scheduled for 8pm, Christmas Shop Well for Less?, will now begin at 7.30pm.

The Apprentice is still currently set to air as usual at 9pm, although Rob Burley, the BBC's editor of live political programmes, said on Twitter that "if the result comes as late as 9 we will stay to bring it to you".

May has vowed to fight the no confidence vote and see off the leadership challenge.

May needs to secure 158 votes to win. If she does succeed, she will stay on as Conservative leader and cannot be challenged for another year. If she loses, a Conservative leadership contest would be held.

The BBC has been reacting to the challenge to May's leadership throughout the day.

BBC Radio 4's Today programme featured an extended broadcast past 9am after the 1922 Committee – the organisation representing all backbench Conservative MPs – confirmed the vote of confidence would take place.

May delivered a speech outside 10 Downing Street reacting to the news, saying that a change in leader would "put our country's future at risk and create uncertainty when we can least afford it".

BBC2's Victoria Derbyshire programme meanwhile featured an awkward exchange between two rival Conservative MPs, in which no confidence supporter Andrew Bridgen walked off rather than staying to listen to his colleague James Cleverly.

The BBC News no confidence vote special is set to be broadcast at 8.30pm on BBC1.