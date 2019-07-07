Strictly couple Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcome “beautiful baby daughter”

Gemma Atkinson has said she “couldn’t be happier” after giving birth to a baby girl with her Strictly co-star Gorka Marquez.

Advertisement

The couple met when Gemma joined the line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2017. Professional dancer Gorka was paired up with the singer Alexandra Burke, while soap actress Gemma reached the final with Aljaz Skorjanec.

However, Gorka and Gemma quickly began a romantic relationship – and have now welcomed their first child together.

Gorka announced on Instagram: “Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gem couldn’t be happier. She’s incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times. @glouiseatkinson my absolute HERO! After seeing you go through all you did to bring our little girl to life has made me love and respect you even more. What a trooper you are. I couldn’t be more proud of you!!”

Gemma also shared news of the birth, writing: “And just like that, we’re a three!” She added: “Let the next life chapter begin.”

The Strictly couple had announced their pregnancy in February, when Gemma posted an adorable picture of their two dogs Norman and Ollie. The dogs had specially-made signs around their necks reading: “Guess what… Mum’s pregnant,” and: “We’re going to be big brothers!”

And what Amazing big brothers they will be! Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already ❤️🤰 @gorkamarquez1 pic.twitter.com/0dJHLerUPp — Gemma Atkinson (@MissGAtkinson) February 1, 2019

Advertisement

And the dogs’ very important roles will not be forgotten – as Gemma wrote: “Back home now for family time and to introduce little lady to her big brothers Norman & Ollie…”