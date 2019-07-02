BBC pay 2019: full list of the highest paid stars revealed

The BBC has published its 2018/2019 list of presenters and broadcasters earning more than £150,000.

The corporation’s Annual Report reveals that several key men have taken substantial pay cuts including Huw Edwards, Nicky Campbell, and John Humphrys, while Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker’s pay remains the same, topping the list at £1.75 million.

New Radio 2 Breakfast Show host, Zoe Ball, makes her debut on the list, paid £370,000 – £374,999, while Vanessa Feltz’s salary has increased from £330,000-£339,999 to £355,000-£359,999, and Claudia Winkleman remains one of the BBC’s highest paid women at £370,000-£374,999 – a similar figure to last year.

Jo Whiley’s pay has also increased by about 100k since last year, in light of her new solo evening show on Radio 2, while Fiona Bruce and Emily Maitlis mark new jobs on Newsnight and Question Time with big increases. The Today programme has also narrowed the pay discrepancies in its presenting line-up.

Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg’s salary has for the first time overtaken that of North America Editor Jon Sopel – both received increases but Kuenssberg’s was larger, putting her on £250,000-£254,999. Her Brexitcast co-star Katya Adler also got a pay bump, going from £170,000-£179,999 to £205,000-£209,999.

The list of the BBC’s top-paid stars skewed 66:34 in favour of men last year, but the 2018/2019 gender balance sits at an improved ratio of 55:45. The format of the report has also changed, with pay brackets now at £5,000 increments, compared with £10,000 in last year’s version.

Here’s a full breakdown of the salaries of the BBC’s highest paid stars:

TOP-PAID TALENT

1. Gary Lineker– £1,750,000 – £1,754,999

2. Chris Evans– £1,250,000 – £1,254,999

3. Graham Norton– £610,000 – £614,999

4. Huw Edwards – £490,000 – £494,999

5. Steve Wright– £465,000 – £469,999

6. Alan Shearer– £440,000 – £444,999

7. Andrew Marr– £390,000 – £394,999

8. Claudia Winkleman– £370,000 – £374,999

=8. Zoe Ball – £370,000 – £374,999

10. Vanessa Feltz – £355,000 – £359,999

News and Current Affairs

Huw Edwards – £490,000-£494,999

Andrew Marr – £390,000-£394,999

George Alagiah – £315,000-£319,999

Nick Robinson – £290,000-£294,999

= John Humphrys – £290,000-£294,999

Evan Davis – £275,000-£279,999

Sophie Raworth – £265,000-£269,999

Emily Maitlis – £260,000-£264,999

Fiona Bruce – £255,000-£259,999

= Mishal Husain – £255,000-£259,999

Laura Kuenssberg – £250,000-£254,999

Martha Kearney – £245,000-£249,999

= Justin Webb – £245,000-£249,999

Sarah Montague – £240,000-£244,999

= Jon Sopel – £240,000-£244,999

Jeremy Bowen – £215,000-£219,999

= Victoria Derbyshire – £215,000-£219,999

Amol Rajan – £210,000-£214,999

Katya Adler – £205,000-£209,999

= Louise Minchin – £205,000-£209,999

Clive Myrie – £200,000-£204,999

Fergal Keane – £195,000-£199,999

Naga Munchetty – £190,000-£194,999

= Charlie Stayt – £190,000-£194,999

Tina Daheley – £185,000-£189,999

Mark Easton – £180,000-£184,999

James Naughtie – £170,000-£174,999

= Simon Jack – £170,000-£174,999

= Reeta Chakrabarti – £170,000-£174,999

Ben Brown – £165,000-£169,999

John Pienaar – £160,000-£164,999

= Sarah Smith – £160,000-£164,999

= Orla Guerin – £160,000-£164,999

Eddie Mair – £155,000-£159,999

= Jane Hill – £155,000-£159,999

Joanna Gosling – £150,000-£154,999

Radio

Chris Evans – £1,250,000-£1,254,999

Steve Wright – £465,000-£469,999

Zoe Ball – £370,000-£374,999

Vanessa Feltz – £355,000-£359,999

Nicky Campbell – £340,000-£345,999

Stephen Nolan – £325,000-£329,999

Nick Grimshaw – £310,000-£314,999

Lauren Laverne – £305,000-£309,999

Jeremy Vine – £290,000-£294,999

Scott Mills – £285,000-£289,999

Ken Bruce – £280,000-£284,999

Jo Whiley – £270,000-£274,999

Simon Mayo – £245,000-£249,999

Sara Cox – £235,000-£239,999

Greg James – £225,000-£229,999

Annie Mac – £180,000-£184,999

= Adrian Chiles – £180,000-£184,999

Nihal Arthanayake – £175,000-£179,999

Rachel Burden – £170,000-£174,999

Trevor Nelson – £165,000-£169,999

Shaun Keaveny – £160,000-£164,999

Mark Radcliffe – £155,000-£159,999

Dotun Adebayo – £150,000-£154,999

= Clara Amfo – £150,000-£154,999

Sport

Gary Lineker – £1,750,000-£1,754,999

Alan Shearer – £440,000-£444,999

Gabby Logan – £290,000-£294,999

Mark Chapman – £230,000-£234,999

Jermaine Jenas – £210,000-£214,999

Ian Wright – £205,000-£209,999

Sue Barker – £195,000-£199,999

John McEnroe – £190,000-£194,999

Clare Balding – £175,000-£179,999

Jonathan Agnew – £170,000-£174,999

Multiple Genres and Television

Graham Norton (radio and television) – £610,000-£614,999

Claudia Winkleman (radio and television) – £370,000-£374,999

Jason Mohammad (radio and sport) – £355,000-£359,999

Dan Walker (news and sport) – £280,000-£284,999

Mary Berry (television) – £195,000-£199,999