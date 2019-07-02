BBC pay 2019: full list of the highest paid stars revealed
Gary Lineker tops the BBC salary list for the second year running – with Zoe Ball, Vanessa Feltz and Claudia Winkleman among the highest paid women
The BBC has published its 2018/2019 list of presenters and broadcasters earning more than £150,000.
The corporation’s Annual Report reveals that several key men have taken substantial pay cuts including Huw Edwards, Nicky Campbell, and John Humphrys, while Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker’s pay remains the same, topping the list at £1.75 million.
New Radio 2 Breakfast Show host, Zoe Ball, makes her debut on the list, paid £370,000 – £374,999, while Vanessa Feltz’s salary has increased from £330,000-£339,999 to £355,000-£359,999, and Claudia Winkleman remains one of the BBC’s highest paid women at £370,000-£374,999 – a similar figure to last year.
Jo Whiley’s pay has also increased by about 100k since last year, in light of her new solo evening show on Radio 2, while Fiona Bruce and Emily Maitlis mark new jobs on Newsnight and Question Time with big increases. The Today programme has also narrowed the pay discrepancies in its presenting line-up.
Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg’s salary has for the first time overtaken that of North America Editor Jon Sopel – both received increases but Kuenssberg’s was larger, putting her on £250,000-£254,999. Her Brexitcast co-star Katya Adler also got a pay bump, going from £170,000-£179,999 to £205,000-£209,999.
The list of the BBC’s top-paid stars skewed 66:34 in favour of men last year, but the 2018/2019 gender balance sits at an improved ratio of 55:45. The format of the report has also changed, with pay brackets now at £5,000 increments, compared with £10,000 in last year’s version.
Here’s a full breakdown of the salaries of the BBC’s highest paid stars:
TOP-PAID TALENT
1. Gary Lineker– £1,750,000 – £1,754,999
2. Chris Evans– £1,250,000 – £1,254,999
3. Graham Norton– £610,000 – £614,999
4. Huw Edwards – £490,000 – £494,999
5. Steve Wright– £465,000 – £469,999
6. Alan Shearer– £440,000 – £444,999
7. Andrew Marr– £390,000 – £394,999
8. Claudia Winkleman– £370,000 – £374,999
=8. Zoe Ball – £370,000 – £374,999
10. Vanessa Feltz – £355,000 – £359,999
News and Current Affairs
Huw Edwards – £490,000-£494,999
Andrew Marr – £390,000-£394,999
George Alagiah – £315,000-£319,999
Nick Robinson – £290,000-£294,999
= John Humphrys – £290,000-£294,999
Evan Davis – £275,000-£279,999
Sophie Raworth – £265,000-£269,999
Emily Maitlis – £260,000-£264,999
Fiona Bruce – £255,000-£259,999
= Mishal Husain – £255,000-£259,999
Laura Kuenssberg – £250,000-£254,999
Martha Kearney – £245,000-£249,999
= Justin Webb – £245,000-£249,999
Sarah Montague – £240,000-£244,999
= Jon Sopel – £240,000-£244,999
Jeremy Bowen – £215,000-£219,999
= Victoria Derbyshire – £215,000-£219,999
Amol Rajan – £210,000-£214,999
Katya Adler – £205,000-£209,999
= Louise Minchin – £205,000-£209,999
Clive Myrie – £200,000-£204,999
Fergal Keane – £195,000-£199,999
Naga Munchetty – £190,000-£194,999
= Charlie Stayt – £190,000-£194,999
Tina Daheley – £185,000-£189,999
Mark Easton – £180,000-£184,999
James Naughtie – £170,000-£174,999
= Simon Jack – £170,000-£174,999
= Reeta Chakrabarti – £170,000-£174,999
Ben Brown – £165,000-£169,999
John Pienaar – £160,000-£164,999
= Sarah Smith – £160,000-£164,999
= Orla Guerin – £160,000-£164,999
Eddie Mair – £155,000-£159,999
= Jane Hill – £155,000-£159,999
Joanna Gosling – £150,000-£154,999
Radio
Chris Evans – £1,250,000-£1,254,999
Steve Wright – £465,000-£469,999
Zoe Ball – £370,000-£374,999
Vanessa Feltz – £355,000-£359,999
Nicky Campbell – £340,000-£345,999
Stephen Nolan – £325,000-£329,999
Nick Grimshaw – £310,000-£314,999
Lauren Laverne – £305,000-£309,999
Jeremy Vine – £290,000-£294,999
Scott Mills – £285,000-£289,999
Ken Bruce – £280,000-£284,999
Jo Whiley – £270,000-£274,999
Simon Mayo – £245,000-£249,999
Sara Cox – £235,000-£239,999
Greg James – £225,000-£229,999
Annie Mac – £180,000-£184,999
= Adrian Chiles – £180,000-£184,999
Nihal Arthanayake – £175,000-£179,999
Rachel Burden – £170,000-£174,999
Trevor Nelson – £165,000-£169,999
Shaun Keaveny – £160,000-£164,999
Mark Radcliffe – £155,000-£159,999
Dotun Adebayo – £150,000-£154,999
= Clara Amfo – £150,000-£154,999
Sport
Gary Lineker – £1,750,000-£1,754,999
Alan Shearer – £440,000-£444,999
Gabby Logan – £290,000-£294,999
Mark Chapman – £230,000-£234,999
Jermaine Jenas – £210,000-£214,999
Ian Wright – £205,000-£209,999
Sue Barker – £195,000-£199,999
John McEnroe – £190,000-£194,999
Clare Balding – £175,000-£179,999
Jonathan Agnew – £170,000-£174,999
Multiple Genres and Television
Graham Norton (radio and television) – £610,000-£614,999
Claudia Winkleman (radio and television) – £370,000-£374,999
Jason Mohammad (radio and sport) – £355,000-£359,999
Dan Walker (news and sport) – £280,000-£284,999
Mary Berry (television) – £195,000-£199,999