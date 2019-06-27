Love Island first look shows Maura in tears after confronting Tom

It looks as if Tom’s put his foot in it yet again with Maura, with tonight’s explosive episode showing the pair on the rocks once more.

Just days after his “all-mouth” fiasco that lost him a night in the Hideaway with her, Tom faces Maura’s wrath once more after she discovers he called her “cringey” and “attention-seeking” to Jordan.

Confronting him in the garden in front of the rest of the Islanders, she said, “You’re a bare-faced liar, and you’re a coward.

“What makes you think I’d want to talk to you? You’re a p****. You’re playing a f****** game.”

While she stayed strong in front of the others, she later broke down in tears in the Beach Hut.

“I feel like s***,” she said. “I just can’t understand why someone can’t be f****** honest.”

But it looks as if Maura won’t be the only one having a meltdown in tonight’s show, with two Islanders set to be dumped from the villa.

Caroline Flack arrives unannounced while the Islanders are having a neon-themed party, revealing the public at home had been voting for the most popular couple.

Those with the least votes are at risk of being dumped from the villa.

We’re also set to see Casa Amor on our screens very, very soon, after it was teased by ITV during Love Island last night.

Here, twelve new Islanders will enter the show in an attempt to turn heads – with a pro footballer, a scaffolder and Tommy Fury’s ex all rumoured to be heading to the villa.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2