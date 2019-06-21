Hollyoaks confirms exit for Prince McQueen as Malique Thompson-Dwyer leaves the cast

Prince McQueen will leave Hollyoaks when Malique Thompson-Dwyer departs after almost three years in the role later this summer, seven months after he took part in the 2018 series of ITV reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The actor first appeared as cheeky window cleaning teen Prince alongside on-screen twin brother Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) and gobby mum Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) in November 2016, joining the ranks of the soap’s most outrageous family. Thompson-Dwyer and Graham won Best On-Screen Partnership at the 2018 British Soap Awards.

Speaking about his upcoming exit, Thompson-Dwyer said: “I will miss everyone at Hollyoaks, every single person. Prince has had his ups and downs, explosions, stunts and car crashes. Since his wife Lily died, Prince has tried to occupy himself and take his mind off her, but he’s been really struggling.

“I think Goldie will struggle with the prospect of him leaving, most likely feeling left behind once again as she was by her other son, Hunter [Graham left in October 2018]. However, I think Prince can persuade her that it’s the right thing for him to do.”

Asked to name his highlights during his time on Hollyoaks, the star confessed “One thing I will never forget is filming the 2018 storm stunt in Fleetwood in Blackpool. It was incredible.”

The memorable hurricane set piece from October 2018 put Prince, wife Lily and her secret lover Romeo Quinn in the eye of the storm, literally, as a freak weather event hit the village putting all three players of the love triangle in danger when they were swept off the village jetty and almost drowned in the river.

Lily survived but her declining mental health and conflicting feelings for Romeo and Prince, who also battled testicular cancer around the same time, caused her self-harming addiction to resurface, and she died from sepsis in devastating scenes that aired in April 2019.

Happily, Thompson-Dwyer confirms his alter ego is not being killed off. “The door is open,” he smiles. “My character is still alive so you never know, I might be back!

“I’m trying to pursue a music career and get my stuff out there, however acting is my main passion which I won’t be giving up.”

There’s plenty to come before Prince leaves, as he’s forced to work alongside former love rival Romeo at Tom Cunningham’s new business venture Tom’s Turtles, which organises activities for local kids during the school holidays. Plus a spark from Prince’s past is set to be reignited leading to a possible summer romance…

