Andrea meets her match as mum Heather returns in Neighbours

Neighbours‘ con artist Andrea Somers (Madeleine West) is pulling out all the stops to worm her way back into Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and their baby son Hugo’s affections, convinced the pair belong together despite having almost wrecked his life once before.

Advertisement

The deceitful blonde has successfully shut down Toadie’s attempts to look for his missing wife Dee Bliss, Andrea’s doppelgänger who she was posed as to extort money from the Rebecchis.

On Monday 17th June, untrustworthy Andrea spins another sob story to Toadie that she has lost her job and faces the prospect of becoming homeless, so he takes pity on her and foots the bill for a stay at Lassiters.

Unbeknownst to Andrea, her volatile mum Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong) is lurking as she continues to evade the cops for her own fraudulent crimes, and there’s an almighty shock in store when mother and daughter come face to face at Andrea’s apartment!

Demanding Heather lays low and lets her get on with her plan to cosy up to Toadie, Andrea thinks she’s managed to get everything under control – but on Wednesday 19th June her poisonous parent gets tired of sitting around and arrives in Erinsborough wanting to investigate her daughter’s progress…

There are more threats to Ms Somers’ master plan in the shape of the mysterious Ian, the man who claims to have met the real Dee a decade ago, six years after her supposed death in a car crash on her wedding day to Toadie. Ian knows the extent of Andrea’s web of lies and on Friday 21st June, she has to think on her feet when Toad catches them furtively chatting.

Covering her tracks by pretending Ian had come to discuss the search for Dee and Andrea was warning him off, the fib works and Toadie remains none the wiser as he starts to feel genuinely close to his baby mama. Elsewhere, fugitive Heather observes from afar and decides to get in touch with Ian herself. What has she got planned?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.