Crystal Maze reveals 2019 celebrity line-up

Six eclectic teams of celebrities will be tackling the challenges of the Crystal Maze as a new series comes to Channel 4.

Reality stars, comedians, actors, presenters, sporting heroes – and several Strictly alumni – will follow host Richard Ayoade from zone to zone (including the all new Eastern Zone) as they attempt to solve puzzles, collect crystals and secure a cash prize for Stand Up To Cancer.

But who are the celebs and who have they teamed up with?

Let’s find out…

TEAM 1

Captain: Gemma Collins

The woman from that meme you laughed at, the 38-year-old original diva first came to fame on The Only Way Is Essex. Since then she’s appeared on every celebrity TV competition going, including Splash!, Celebrity MasterChef, Celebrity Big Brother, I’m a Celeb and Dancing on Ice.

Carol Vorderman

The queen of TV maths is best known for co-hosting Countdown for 26 years from 1982. Since hanging up her tiles on the C4 quiz, Vorderman, now 58, has gone on to host the likes of The Pride of Britain Awards, Better Homes and Loose Women.

Ellie Taylor

Host of the Mash Report, 35-year-old Taylor is a comedian who has also presented Live at the Apollo and Snog Marry Avoid? You might have seen her as a panellist on QI, Mock the Week, and Would I Lie To You? too.

James “Arg” Argent

Another star of The Only Way Is Essex, 31-year-old Argent has featured in reality series Sugar Free Farm and The Jump. The on-off partner of team captain Gemma Collins, it’s not currently clear whether the pair were an item when the episode was filmed.

Rick Edwards

Having started out as a host on T4, the 40-year-old presenter has gone on to front shows like Made in Chelsea, the Paralympics and Impossible.

TEAM 2

Captain: Anita Rani

The 41-year-old has hosted a series of BBC documentaries, from Seven Wonders of the Commonwealth, to Russia on Four Wheels and No Sex Please, We’re Japanese. In 2015 she made it to the semi-final of Strictly Come Dancing with pro-dancer Gleb Savchanko.

Tom Rosenthal

Friday Night Dinner fans will recognise Rosenthal, 31, as Jonny AKA Pissface from the E4 comedy. He also starred as Marcus Gallo in Plebs and Gary in the second series of ITV’s Broadchurch.

Hannah Cockroft

The 26-year-old Paralympian wheelchair racer specialises in sprint events and has won five gold medals for Team GB at the Paralympics. She’s also taken ten World Championship golds and currently holds world records for the 200 metres, 400 metres, 800 metres and 1500 metres in her T34 classification.

Jeff Stelling

Primarily a sports journalist, the 64-year-old is best known for presenting Soccer Saturday for Sky Sports. He’s also fronted Countdown (2009-2011) and ITV gameshow Alphabetical since 2016.

TEAM 3

Captain: Nancy Sorrell

Actress and television presenter Nancy Sorrell, 44, previously starred in the Christmas classic Love Actually, and is married to fellow Crystal Maze contestant Vic Reeves.

Vic Reeves

Best known as one-half of the comedic double act Vic and Bob alongside Bob Mortimer, Vic Reeves, 60, previously appeared on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Ferne McCann

Model and television personality Ferne McCann, 28, is probably best known for appearing on The Only Way Is Essex, and for her presenting work on This Morning.

Graeme Swann

The former English cricketer Graeme Swann, 40, took part in last year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside his professional dance partner, Oti Mabuse. The pair were the ninth couple to be eliminated from the show.

Susan Calman

Susan Calman, 44, is a Scottish comedian, presenter and author who won the nation’s hearts when she took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, and was voted TV Star of the Year by Radio Times readers in December that year.

TEAM 4

Captain: Sunetra Sarker

Actress Sunretra Sarker, 45, is best known for her roles as Zoe Hanna in Casualty and as Kaneez Paracha in Ackley Bridge. She also took part in Strictly Come Dancing back in 2014.

Ann Widdecome

A British politican and current member of the Brexit Party, Ann Widdecombe, 71, became a media celebrity after appearing on Strictly Come Dancing alongside dance partner Anton Du Beke in 2010.

Wes Nelson

Wes Nelson, 21, rose to fame as a contestant in last year’s Love Island, before coming runner-up in Dancing on Ice that same year.

Matthew Wright

Matthew Wright, 53, is a television and radio presenter who’s probably best known as the host of the Channel 5 current affairs debate show The Wright Stuff but left the show in 2018 for a move to talkRadio.

Nikki Sanderson

Actress Nikki Sanderson, 35, is best known for playing Candice Stowe in soap opera Coronation Street and Maxine Minniver in Hollyoaks.

TEAM 5

Captain: Melvin Odoom

TV and radio presenter Melvin Odoom, 38, co-hosts a show on BBC Radio 1 with Rickie Haywood-Williams and Charlie Hedges. The former Xtra Factor host also competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

Al Murray

Stand-up comedian Al Murray, 51, is known for his social and political satire. He is famous for his Pub Landlord alter ego and was a regular on Sky Atlantic’s Thronecast.

Kara Tointon

Actress Kara Tointon, 35, is best known for playing Dawn Swann in EastEnders between 2005 and 2009 and for winning the 2010 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Ashley Taylor Dawson

Hollyoaks actor Ashley Taylor Dawson, 37, plays Darren Osborne in the soap and is also famous for being a member of pop band allSTARS*.

Olivia Attwood

Reality TV star Olivia Attwood, 27, appeared on the 2017 series of Love Island where she was coupled up with Chris Hughes.

TEAM 6

Captain: Steve Pemberton

Actor Steve Pemberton, 51, is best known as a member of the League of Gentlemen with Reece Shearsmith, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson and as co-writer and star of Inside No 9 with Shearsmith.

Oti Mabuse

Professional dancer Oti Mabuse, 28, has been a regular on Strictly Come Dancing since 2015 and appeared as a dance captain on The Greatest Dancer.

Jack Fincham

Reality TV star Jack Fincham, 27, won the 2018 series of Love Island with his ex-girlfriend Dani Dyer. He was formerly a pen salesman.

Anna Richardson

TV presenter Anna Richardson, 48, presents the Channel 4 show Naked Attraction and is the long-term partner of comedian Sue Perkins.

Russell Kane

Stand-up comedian Russell Kane, 43, is a regular on 8 Out of 10 Cats among other panel shows and has written a novel entitled The Humorist.

The Crystal Maze begins on Friday 21st June at 8pm on Channel 4