Who is Molly-Mae Hague? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and ‘social media influencer’

Social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague is on the hunt for love rather than likes, as she enters Love Island as series five’s first female ‘bombshell’.

Meet Molly-Mae Hague…

Who is Molly-Mae coupled up with on Love Island? In the first recoupling, Molly-Mae chose to couple up with Tommy. But now that Anton is cracking on with her, could that all be about to change?

Age: 19

From: Manchester

Job: Social media influencer

Instagram: @mollymaehague

Molly-Mae Hague is a social media influencer and model, with an impressive 159k Instagram followers before she joined the show.

Asked about her looks, Molly-Mae conceded that she was “a little bit above average-looking”.

“I have a lot of followers on social media and that’s all aesthetic so I guess I have to be a little bit above average-looking to get followers,” she explained. “Recently people have been complimenting me on my nose – I’d never even thought about my nose!”

However, despite having made her name on social media, Molly-Mae admits she’s looking forward to a digital detox following a long line of Jack-the-lads she’s met via Instagram.

“All the dates I’ve been on have been guys from Instagram. A few footballers have slid into my DMs. I’ve dated footballers, it’s all just superficial and on the surface. And then you get to know them and they’re just a bang average ‘Jack the Lad’,” she said.

She previously dated Leicester City footballer James Maddison, and she’s close friends with Love Island series four stars Rosie Williams and Kendall-Rae Knight — meaning she may have already picked up a few tips on how to make it in the villa…

What is Molly-Mae looking for in the villa?

Asked for her celebrity crush, Molly-Mae revealed: “Maybe someone like Channing Tatum. I love big tall guys that make me feel petite and protected.” However, she’s keen not to go against the girl-code while inside the villa. “I’ve never cheated and I never would cheat,” she said. “When you see it first-hand you know that it’s not something you want to have happen to you or do to someone else. “I’ve got big girl-code. My friends come first before any guy. I always have their back. I’d like to say I am good at giving advice as well, I’m a very good listener,” she added. “I would never tread on someone’s toes. It’s just not the way I am.”

