Glastonbury Festival 2019: line-up, stage times, live TV coverage, tickets and key dates

After its fallow year, Glastonbury Festival is heading back to Worthy Farm in 2019.

Advertisement

The music festival will see 175,000 people descend on Somerset to see the show’s mightily impressive line-up.

Tickets sold out many moons ago, so unless you’re one of the lucky few who manage to secure some, you’re probably going to be watching much of the coverage at home.

Here’s everything you need to know about Glastonbury 2019…

When is Glastonbury 2019?

This year, Glastonbury 2019 will be taking place between the 26th-30th June at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset.

Who’s on the Glastonbury 2019 line-up?

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2019 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @TheKillers (Saturday) and @TheCure (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/jYOoTQQurf — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) March 15, 2019

This year will see indie rockers The Killers and The Cure, grime artist Stormzy, pop princess Kylie Minogue and soul star Janet Jackson as the headliners of the famous Pyramid stage.

Other big names featuring this year include BRIT award winner George Ezra, Liam Gallagher, Miley Cyrus and Tame Impala.

Previous headlines The Chemical Brothers, as well as Jorja Smith and Bastille, will also be appearing.

With 12 stages to fill, the line-up in its entirety is still to be announced, but the line-up confirmed so far is available here.

Glastonbury 2019 live TV and radio coverage

This year, the BBC will devote over 30 hours of coverage to the festival across BBC1, BBC2 and BBC4.

On top of this, the broadcaster has announced the launch of BBC Radio Glastonbury, which will be available on BBC Sounds from Thursday 26th June to Monday 1st July. This will give listeners access to all performances from Worthy farm across Radio 1, 1Xtra, Radio 2, 5 Live and 6 Music.

There’ll also be over 100 performances from the main stages at Glastonbury available to view on BBC iPlayer.

BBC 2 will air headline sets from Stormzy on Friday, The Killers on Saturday, and The Cure on Sunday.

BBC1 will air Kylie Minogue’s performance on Sunday.

Presenters will include Annie Mac, Clara Amfo, DJ Target, Edith Bowman, Gemma Cairney, Huw Stephens, Jack Saunders, James Ballardie, Jo Whiley, Laura Whitmore, Lauren Laverne, Mark Radcliffe, Sir Spyro, Steve Lamacq, Yasser and Zoe Ball.

The BBC has confirmed it will continue to cover Glastonbury live on TV and radio until at least 2022.

Full line-up and stage times

Check out the stage times for the two main stages below. As expected, Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure close out Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Pyramid Stage, respectively.

Tame Impala, The Chemical Brothers and Christine and the Queens are headliners for The Other Stage, where Snow Patrol, The Lumineers, Loyle Carner and Sigrid will make appearances at various stages throughout the weekend.

The full #Glastonbury2019 line-up, with set times, is here! Head to https://t.co/aXIArPLUgg to see details of more than 2,800 performances across dozens of stages at this year's Festival. pic.twitter.com/RpVqAr7DJX — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) May 29, 2019

Head to the Glastonbury website for a look at the rest of the line-up. There’s over 2,800 performances across 12 stages – it’s quite overwhelming.

Can I still get tickets for Glastonbury 2019?

Unsurprisingly, tickets for 2019 sold out pretty much instantly.

However, as tickets go on sale many months before the event itself, some tickets are returned, giving those who didn’t manage to get tickets the first time round a second chance.

You need to register for free to buy tickets before you apply. You can do this by clicking here.

Advertisement

Glastonbury Festival 2019 takes place 26th-30th June at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset