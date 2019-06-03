Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi to guest star in Matt Berry’s Channel 4 cop comedy Year of the Rabbit

Taika Waititi will make a cameo in Channel 4’s Victorian cop comedy Year of the Rabbit, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal.

The Oscar-nominated actor and director is set to reunite with his What We Do in the Shadows co-star Matt Berry, who leads the cast as maverick East End crime-fighter Inspector Rabbit.

Year of the Rabbit also stars Susan Wokoma as the country’s first female police officer Mabel, with Freddie Fox as Inspector Rabbit’s posh new partner Wilbur. Other guest stars include Keeley Hawes, Craig Parkinson and Sally Phillips.

New Zealander Waititi is known for films including Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017), which he directed. In that movie he also played the character Korg, a role he later reprised in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

He has recently starred alongside Matt Berry in American comedy horror TV series What We Do in the Shadows, based on the 2014 film of the same name written by Flight of the Conchords’ Jermaine Clement and Waititi himself.

In the TV series, Berry plays English nobleman vampire Laszlo Cravensworth, while Waititi returns to the role of Kiwi vampire Viago.

Details of his Year of the Rabbit character have yet to be revealed.