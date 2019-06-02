Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who is the Britain’s Got Talent wildcard act?

Who is the Britain’s Got Talent wildcard act?

Everything you need to know about Libby and Charlie, the lucky act picked by the judges to perform in the BGT final

Libby and Charlie Britain's Got Talent.jpg

The grand final of Britain’s Got Talent 2019 is upon us – and we finally know which performers have been saved by the judges as this year’s ‘wildcard act’!

Advertisement

Here’s who will be back on ITV for the final on Sunday 2nd June at 7.30pm

Who is the 2019 Britain’s Got Talent wildcard act?

BGT Libby and Charlie

Libby and Charlie have been unveiled as 2019’s Britain’s Got Talent wildcard.

After a tense deliberation, the judges decided that dancers Libby and Charlie will be saved and will go through to the live grand final.

The 11-year-old dancers from Manchester and Liverpool lost out in the public vote during Friday’s last semi-final, but the judges’ vote was tied between them and escape artist Jonathan Goodwin – with both Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden backing Libby and Charlie.

They will go up against Dave and Finn, Flakefleet Primary School, 4MG, Siobhan Phillips, X, Colin Thackery, Kojo Anim, Ben Hart, Mark McMullan and Jonathan Goodwin, who will all perform one last time for judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

How does the Britain’s Got Talent wildcard work?

Britain's Got Talent Auditions

For semi-finalists who fail to secure the public vote to send them through to the final and be in with a chance to perform at the Royal Variety Show, there is one saving grace – the judges’ wildcard.

Simon Cowell and co can decide which of the eliminated semi-finalists (who each performed live during the last week of the 2019 series) should have a second chance in the live final.

The format change was introduced in the sixth series in 2012 – previous wildcards include impressionist Jon Clegg, dance troupe Boyband and the B Positive Choir.

The ninth and tenth series of the show saw the inclusion of a “Public Wildcard”, which saw viewers at home voting for a semi-finalist to go through to the grand finale. However, this was dropped in 2017 and has not returned since.

Advertisement

The Britain’s Got Talent Live Final airs on Sunday 2nd June at 7.30pm on ITV. Britain’s Got More Talent follows on ITV2

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent judges (ITV/©Syco/Thames)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

BGT screenshot

Britain’s Got Talent fans blown away by ten-year-old who becomes youngest ever Golden Buzzer act

Ant and Dec (Getty, EH)

Ant and Dec secretly audition for Britain’s Got Talent

This image is strictly embargoed until 21.20 Saturday 20th April 2019 From Syco / Thames Britain's Got Talent: SR13: Ep3 on ITV Pictured: Akshat Singh. This photograph is (C) Syco/Thames and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Britain's Got Talent Ant and Dec press their Golden Buzzer

Dave and Finn Britain's Got Talent ©Syco/Thames/ITV

BGT Police dog owner Dave Wardell reveals the secret to his and Finn's incredible magic act