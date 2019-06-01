Britain’s Got Talent and Coronation Street fans miss major episodes as Virgin Media goes down
Virgin Media has issued an apology for the unfortunately-timed blackout on Friday night
Britain’s Got Talent and Coronation Street fans were left fuming after a Virgin Media outage hit on Friday night – just in time to disrupt two major TV shows.
Virgin Media has now apologised for the blackout, which suddenly began part-way through the live Britain’s Got Talent semi-final on ITV and continued all the way through a much-anticipated episode of Corrie.
While some fans worked out that they could switch to channel 823, others completely missed out after they were were hit with this message:
Of course, this made everyone extremely frustrated. The Britain’s Got Talent feed disappeared before Libby & Charlie could perform their routine, which ultimately earned them a spot in the top three – so was the public vote ultimately fair?
The ITV and Channel 4 feeds remained down, which was extremely poor timing for Corrie as the ITV soap’s 9pm week came to a dramatic conclusion with a mental health episode centred on Carla Connor – as well as the big reveal about the culprit behind the factory collapse.
Buzzing to watch tonight’s Coronation Street to be greeted with channel unavailable… cheers Virgin x
— Stephanie (@shamilton_21) May 31, 2019
At 9.36pm, Virgin Media issued a statement saying: “We sincerely apologise for the loss of some TV channels earlier this evening. All channels are now restored.”
