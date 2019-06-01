Britain’s Got Talent and Coronation Street fans miss major episodes as Virgin Media goes down

Britain’s Got Talent and Coronation Street fans were left fuming after a Virgin Media outage hit on Friday night – just in time to disrupt two major TV shows.

Virgin Media has now apologised for the blackout, which suddenly began part-way through the live Britain’s Got Talent semi-final on ITV and continued all the way through a much-anticipated episode of Corrie.

While some fans worked out that they could switch to channel 823, others completely missed out after they were were hit with this message:

Of course, this made everyone extremely frustrated. The Britain’s Got Talent feed disappeared before Libby & Charlie could perform their routine, which ultimately earned them a spot in the top three – so was the public vote ultimately fair?

@virginmedia it seems that #Virgin customers have lost #ITV for that last 10 minutes or at least I have! Poor #BGT acts — Mark (@i_Block) May 31, 2019

#BGT what a disaster. Virgin TV #Virginmedia went down and we didn’t see the last act. How are we supposed to vote? — Steven Jordan (@StevenJ77769170) May 31, 2019

If you got annoyed last night @SimonCowell, wait until you find out that half the country aren’t voting as Virgin Media went down #bgt — Ben Groves (@findcandidates) May 31, 2019

So #BGT #Virgin lost the channel – this must affect the voting ?? — cynthia boden (@CynthiaBoden) May 31, 2019

ITV has gone on the Virgin network in our area!!!! Brian’s going mad as he’s missed end of Britain’s Got Talent. !! And NO CORRIE!!!!!! — Ann Taylor (@annstargazer) May 31, 2019

The ITV and Channel 4 feeds remained down, which was extremely poor timing for Corrie as the ITV soap’s 9pm week came to a dramatic conclusion with a mental health episode centred on Carla Connor – as well as the big reveal about the culprit behind the factory collapse.

ITV isn't working on Virgin so I'll NEVER get to find out who brought the roof down. #Corrie — Scott (@merseytart) May 31, 2019

Buzzing to watch tonight’s Coronation Street to be greeted with channel unavailable… cheers Virgin x — Stephanie (@shamilton_21) May 31, 2019

At 9.36pm, Virgin Media issued a statement saying: “We sincerely apologise for the loss of some TV channels earlier this evening. All channels are now restored.”