  4. New Top Gear trailer features Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and all-round motoring mayhem

New Top Gear trailer features Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and all-round motoring mayhem

The preview clip also includes returning co-host Chris Harris, electric shocks, the Borneo jungle and a renovated hearse. Yes, hearse

top-gear s27

Strap yourself in: the new BBC1 trailer for Top Gear series 27 has just pulled up. And looks like new hosts Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness are up to a LOT of motorised mischief in their debut episodes.

Also featuring returning co-presenter Chris Harris, the new preview clip shows the Take Me Out frontman and former cricket star scaling Icelandic mountains, racing under threat of an electric shock and skidding a hearse (“the ultimate family car”, according to McGuinness) across a waterlogged Welsh beach.

Plus, we also get a sneak peek at some raft (mis)adventures in the Borneo jungle, the Stig’s ‘family’ and Flintoff riding on the roof of a Mini.

The upcoming series will see hosts Flintoff and McGuinness replacing Friends’ Matt LeBlanc and Rory Reid. While LeBlanc left the BBC1 show due to its “extensive travel” commitments, Reid is returning as the face of the spin-off show Extra Gear.

Top Gear series 27 will air this summer

All about Top Gear

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

