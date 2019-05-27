Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Ant and Dec announce Alesha Dixon’s pregnancy through the medium of song live on Britain’s Got Talent

Ant and Dec announce Alesha Dixon’s pregnancy through the medium of song live on Britain’s Got Talent

But is David Walliams really the father...?

Alesha Dixon cries on Britain's Got Talent, YouTube

Ant and Dec opened the Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals on Bank Holiday Monday evening in style, with a music hall-inspired song that began outside the theatre – and ended in front of the judges with a revelation about one of them from the hosts.

Advertisement

“Alesha’s expecting,” sang the boys as the number ended, before wishing her “congratulations!”.

And judge Alesha Dixon confirmed that she is indeed expecting her second child with her husband – but not before David Walliams had claimed that he was the father.

“We’re very, very happy,” said Walliams. “These things happen when you’re on the tour.”

Advertisement

Alesha told Ant and Dec that revealing it on BGT was “a lovely way to celebrate” the good news.

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent line-up (ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

BGT Akshat ©Syco/Thames

These are the eight acts in Britain’s Got Talent’s Monday semi-final

Britain's Got Talent winner Paul Potts

Whatever happened to these Britain’s Got Talent winners?

Britain's Got Talent judges (ITV/©Syco/Thames)

Britain’s Got Talent 2019: Everything you need to know

Getty, BBC

The best TV shows airing in 2019