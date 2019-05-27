Ant and Dec announce Alesha Dixon’s pregnancy through the medium of song live on Britain’s Got Talent

Ant and Dec opened the Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals on Bank Holiday Monday evening in style, with a music hall-inspired song that began outside the theatre – and ended in front of the judges with a revelation about one of them from the hosts.

Advertisement

“Alesha’s expecting,” sang the boys as the number ended, before wishing her “congratulations!”.

Now THAT'S how you KICK off a live week of Semi-Finals 👯‍♂️ Let the show begin! 🎉 #BGT #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/HSQMXiXvqQ — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) May 27, 2019

And judge Alesha Dixon confirmed that she is indeed expecting her second child with her husband – but not before David Walliams had claimed that he was the father.

“We’re very, very happy,” said Walliams. “These things happen when you’re on the tour.”

Advertisement

Alesha told Ant and Dec that revealing it on BGT was “a lovely way to celebrate” the good news.