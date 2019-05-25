Who is Rochelle Humes?

She’s come a long way since she was singing sugary pop songs as 1/5th of The Saturdays – now, Rochelle Humes is taking the reins in the music-based quiz show The Hit List.

The new show sees Humes co-host alongside husband of seven years Marvin in which they set three pairs of contestants against each other to showcase their musical knowledge – with the winner in with a chance to win up to £10,000.

While this may be Humes’ first stand-alone presenting gig with her husband, she is already a familiar face on television, having fronted a series of shows including Children in Need, the much-missed Xtra Factor and This Morning.

Here’s a lookback at Rochelle’s television career…

Rochelle Humes: The Early Years

Humes (then Wiseman) first appeared on television in 2001 as part of S Club Search a CBBC reality show to find a spin-off of the then-hugely successful S Club 7.

Having made the cut, Humes then took part in S Club Junior: The Story, which coincided with the release of their first single One Step Closer in 2002.

The success of S Club: Juniors (which were renamed S Club 8) saw the band feature in their own TV show I Dream, which saw the band trying to expand on their talents.

However, the showbiz dream crashing down when S Club 8 split in 2005?.

What was Rochelle’s first presenting role?

Following S Club 8, Humes presented on CBBC’s Sunday morning show Smile, alongside Barney Harwood and Kirsten O’Brien.

The show consisted of celebrity guests, interviews, performances and games, and soon was moved to BBC 2 to make way for Dick and Dom in da Bungalow. Humes left the show after a revamp in 2006.

When was Rochelle Humes in The Saturdays?

Humes entered the spotlight once more as part of hit girlband The Saturdays, who were formed in June 2007, alongside fellow S Club 8 singer Frankie Bridge, as well as Una Healy, Mollie King and Vanessa White.

Initially supporting Girls Aloud during their Tangled Up tour, The Saturdays went on to sell over 8 million records in the UK and Ireland before deciding to each pursue separate projects from 2014.

As well as releasing four studio albums, the band also starred in American reality-documentary Chasing the Saturdays in 2013, which followed the five-piece as they tried to crack America.

While the hiatus was never intended to be permanent, Humes said that she feels uncertain whether the band would be able to do the same sort of intense schedule they did in the early days.

“We’re all so happy in our own little lanes that I can’t even imagine being on tour again,” she told The Daily Record.

“All five of us had such a ball and we’d never say never but I’m not sure we could pick up what we used to do and make that work.

“I feel like a different person now. I was 19 when I joined The Saturdays and grew up under the spotlight, which was fine as I had strong family support around me.

“The only thing I wish is that there weren’t those photos on Google that will live forever, showing me with a dodgy hairstyle or going through an awkward phase.”

What have been Rochelle Humes’ other television roles?

Having previously been a regular panelist on BBC 3’s Sweat the Small Stuff, Humes was promoted to team captain from the second series in 2013. The show, hosted by Nick Grimshaw, proudly makes a big deal about the little things in life.

Humes also showed off her dance moves in the 2013 Strictly Come Dancing special with professional partner Ian Waite (unfortunately placing last), and took part in The Great Sport Relief Bake Off in 2014 – where she lost out to impressionist Alistair McGowan.

It is unsurprising Humes lost out, admitting a few years later that she “nearly poisoned” Mary Berry while taking part on the show.

“It was going really well and I was quietly smug, then I confused the salt for the sugar and didn’t realise until it was cooked,” she told the Daily Star.

“Poor Mary Berry, the legend, I nearly poisoned her.”

What have been Rochelle Humes’ presenting roles?

Humes has been a regular stand-in presenter on This Morning, recently standing in for Holly Willoughby while she was out filming in Australia for I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

“Yeah, I’m excited!” she said at the time. “I’ll make sure I don’t do anything naughty and there’s something to come back to.”

Humes has also co-hosted segments of Children in Need, and The Xtra Factor until 2016.

One-off project include Humes hosting one-off tribute show Frank Sinatra: Our Way with Alexander Armstrong in 2015, and searching for Britain’s next top magic act in The Next Great Magician with Stephen Mulhern in 2016.

Most recently, Humes has co-hosted the fifth series of Ninja Warrior UK, alongside Chris Kamara and Ben Shephard.

How is Rochelle Humes linked to rumoured Love Island contestant Soph Piper?

Soph Piper is Humes’ little sister, whom she had previously been estranged from until being reunited by chance by mutual friend Kem Cetinay.

Piper is reportedly in “advanced talks” to enter the Love Island villa, with producers hoping she could be the next Dani Dyer.

“ITV2 bosses are really keen for Soph to be the star of this year’s series,” the insider told The Sun. “Last year they had Dani and her claim to fame with dad Danny captured viewers and boosted the show’s ratings.

“This year they’re hoping to do the same with Rochelle and her youngest sister, who’s the spitting image of her.

“Soph is the perfect islander – she’s incredibly beautiful and loves meeting new people after already doing a season in Ibiza.

“She’s currently deciding with her family if it’s the right move for her but it’s looking like a strong possibility.”

How long has Rochelle Humes been married to Marvin Humes?

After getting engaged in 2010, Humes married JLS star Marvin Humes at Blenheim Palace in 2012.

The couple share two daughters, Alaia-Mai and Valentina Raine.

Marvin Humes has had a successful presenting career in his own right, having hosted The Voice UK in 2014-16, segments of Children in

Need and the 2017 MOBO Awards.

While he has stood in with wife Rochelle on This Morning before, The Hit List marks the first time the twosome have been the sole hosts of their own TV project.

“This is our first standalone show together and the fact it’s a format based on our love of music makes it all the more rewarding. We frequently put each other’s knowledge to the test at home, so we cannot wait to see how the contestants get on.”

