Anna, who has Cystic Fibrosis, was treated to a tour of the Tardis and was even kitted out in her own mini Doctor ensemble.

Fans absolutely loved the segment, which they described as "heartwarming."

And for some the sight of Anna standing proudly alongside her hero was just too much to handle.

Who else is crying? *raises hand*

The special film was one of the highlights of the charity appeal's TV celebration, which also featured the cast of EastEnders performing Disney's greatest hits and Boyzone taking on the Strictly Come Dancing challenge.

Children in Need's 2018 appeal raised a whopping £50,595,053 for charity, taking the campaign's overall total to £1 billion since its first major appeal in 1980.

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays