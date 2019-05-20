Accessibility Links

Love Island 2019 start date CONFIRMED

It’s going to be a long hot summer…

Caroline Flack on Love Island

After months of speculation, Love Island 2019 has finally got a confirmed start date – and it’ll be back on ITV2 very soon.

Yep, we will be able to see a new bunch of people cracking on and getting pied off by one another in Majorca when Love Island series five arrives on Monday 3rd June.

ITV2 has been quietly teasing the long-awaited new episodes with a series of social media posts, accompanied by the hashtag #DayDotIsComing.

The teasers have included quotes from former Islanders, as well as catchphrases from the series.

While we are yet to see the new cast of Love Island contestants for series five, a series of names have been linked to the show – with model Ted Pullin, boxer Tommy Fury and Rochelle Humes’ younger sister Soph Piper all being rumoured for the upcoming series.

And hopefully the new cohort of Islanders will have better luck in love than series four, after all remaining couples chose to part ways after the programme ended.

Winning couple Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were the last pairing to split, deciding to call time on their romance in April.

However, previous incarnations of the show have been more successful; series three runners-up Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are still happily coupled up, while series two couple Alex Bowden and Olivia Buckland tied the knot last year.

Having also gotten married, series three stars Jess Shears and Dom Lever recently announced they are now expecting their first child together.

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Monday 3rd June 2019

