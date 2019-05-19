Eurovision Song Contest 2019 review: results, reaction and winner revealed

**This live blog has now concluded**

12.20am And with that I bid you goede nacht!

Thanks for joining me for one of the closest Eurovision contests in years. Obviously a shame about the UK’s finishing position, but overall I think we can all agree that DUNCAN (as the Eurovision presenters called him) and song Arcade are worthy champions.

But we’re all winners here, right? We’ve witnessed Australian dementors, Norwegian cosmic rapping, a giant chair from Denmark and an anti-capitalist BDSM industrial techno trio.

What more could you want from a night in?

See you in Amsterdam next year!

12.16am That’s now five Eurovision wins for The Netherlands, equal to the number of UK victories

12.06am The bookies favourite from the start, 24-year-old Duncan Laurence has stormed to victory.

CONGRATS DUNCAN LAURENCE! LOVE IS A LOSING GAME. BUT #EUROVISION ISN'T pic.twitter.com/ltnkKtUCJa — BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 (@bbceurovision) May 18, 2019

If you’re a big fan of The Voice of Holland (who isn’t?) then you’ll recognise Duncan from the fifth season of the show, where he reached the semi-finals.

12.02am The Netherlands!!!!!

11.59pm any moment now….

11.58pm And the winner of Eurovision 2019 is….

11.54pm On the plus side, it looks like a great night for Fred from Norway. That’s a win for me.

11.52pm Ouch, that means the UK finishes dead bottom in Eurovision 2019

11.47pm THEY LEFT OUT GHOST AGAIN!!

11.44pm A reminder of how the next stage of the voting works: all the results from each country’s public votes will be combined to give one overall Eurovision viewer score per song.

These scores will be revealed in reverse order: the country who received the least number of votes from the public will be awarded their points first.

This means that the winner of the contest is only revealed at the very last minute.

11.42pm If instruments are allowed then couldn’t we have at least given Rylan a kazoo or something…

11.40pm still 8 countries to go…

11.37pm Knew I recognised him from somewhere

11.35pm I want whatever Barbara is on

11.33pm Is this why? Is Frozen messing with me again?

11.29pm Current mood

11.26pm Just a reminder: before tonight North Macedonia was tipped to finish in 14th place

11.22pm North Macedonia?!?!?!

11.20pm still just 2 points for the UK’s Michael Rice

11.19pm Now, you might think that the UK is most likely to get douze points from Ireland than anyone else. And it’s true, in Eurovision history they’ve given us more points than anyone else. However, in recent years, Luxembourg and Malta have proved our best allies. Both countries have handed the UK an above average vote 60% of the time, higher than any other countries.

11.18pm In the same way you should look out for Hungary, it’s best ignoring how Azerbaijan vote (unless they give 12 points to the UK, of course). The country only give a maximum number of points to eventual winner 10% of the time.

11.17pm Now, here’s an interesting factoid as the results come in: watch out for how the Hungary jury vote – they’re pretty darn good at predicting a winner. In fact, 88% of the country’s votes for the eventual champion have been above the average score – more than any other country in the history of the competition.

Don’t like that fact? Send your hate mail to bwin sports – my source of most upcoming stats.

11.16pm Give yourself a pat on the back if you said B) Tower Bridge.

Good afternoon Europe . @Eurovision spokesperson rehearsals underway….. @bbceurovision …. and no I won’t be in a tracksuit and cap…. although I’d love to tbf x pic.twitter.com/eaRXBZykVi — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) May 18, 2019

11.14pm FYI: the UK’s spokesperson this year is the one and only Rylan Clark-Neal. But what will his backdrop be? Buckingham Palace? Tower Bridge? Westminster Palace? PLACE YOUR BETS NOW

Good evening Europe, this is @Rylan calling as this year's #Eurovision spokesperson for the United Kingdom. 🇬🇧Our 12 points go to… pic.twitter.com/sfgJ1DlCMH — BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 (@bbceurovision) April 24, 2019

11.12pm Wondering how this works? Here’s a brief explainer…

The juries from each country award 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 12 points to their favourite songs, and reveal those jury scores through their national spokesperson in the usual time-consuming yet exciting way.

Viewers from each country also vote via phone, with points from 1-12 awarded to the most popular acts amongst the viewers. Then, all the results from each country’s public votes will be combined to give one overall Eurovision viewer score per song.

These scores will be revealed in reverse order: the country who received the least amount of votes from the public will be awarded their points first.

This means that winner of the contest is only revealed at the very last minute. Exciting, eh?

11.11pm HERE WE GO GUYS! FINGERS CROSSED!

11.07pm Sneaky message from Madonna here…

Anyone else spot the Israeli and Palestinian flags the dancers were wearing there? #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/odMrlQUxCl — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) May 18, 2019

One of Madonna's dancers with a Palestine flag on her dress, whilst in Israel then getting together #Eurovision #Madonna #Palestine #controversial pic.twitter.com/3gJFtwymr4 — Sir Nicholas Barter (@crazy4ker) May 18, 2019

11.04pm Pewdiepie, king of Youtubers has spoken. And he’s spelt ‘Australia’ wrong

Iceland is the only worthy winner tonight #Eurovision — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) May 18, 2019

11.01pm That’s BBC1’s Years and Years episode 2 ruined then

#Madonna Queen of Post Brexit Britain has come back to warn us of the future #eurovision pic.twitter.com/gafGAk8CHc — Maddie Bolton (@maddiembolton) May 18, 2019

11.00pm A massive cape and a huge staircase. Is this a good idea, Madge?

10.58pm Oh, is Madonna performing tonight? The hosts should have mentioned it

10.55pm For context (again)…

10.54pm The wait is worth it purely for this. Yes, this is from the guy who plays Euron Greyjoy (he hosted Eurovision in 2014)

God damn…Madonna went with the look I should have gone with on #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/cBLulAOacN — Pilou Asbaek (@PilouAsbaek) May 18, 2019

10.52pm WHEN IS SHE COMING ON THOUGH?

10.49pm A fun/depressing fact about Netta for you: since Eurovision 2018, Jack White of the White Stripes has earned a writing credit for her winning Eurovision song TOY. Following a complaint from Universal Music Group that the track was similar to White’s Seven Nation Army, the Toy songwriters added him as a composer.

Are the two songs really that similar? As I’m sure the Radio Times lawyers would agree, I couldn’t possibly comment. I’ll leave it up to you to decide.

10.45pm Stay with this guy, the payoff is worth it

10.43pm Also me, six hours into this blog

10.42pm Me waiting for Madonna to come on

10.35pm Laugh and you’re a bad person. Just like me

Poor woman, getting an eye infection on the same day as a massive tv performance #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/7FThPYDcHi — Aaron (@AaronJEng1) May 18, 2019

10.33pm Just a reminder of the best songs of the night

Australia Australia Australia Australia Australia Australia Australia Australia Australia Australia Australia ICELAND – HATE WILL PREVAIL

10.31pm There was an idea called the Eurovision Initiative…

10.29pm It seems a fitting time to remind you about the interval performance of 2016 in Sweden. Perhaps the greatest Eurovision song of all time (except Australia’s 2019 entry. GOOD GOD, JUST VOTE AUSTRALIA ALREADY!)

10.27pm God this is awkward: just realised I’m wearing the same outfit as Conchita

10.25pm And remember: VOTE AUSTRALIA AND THE UK MIGHT HOST EUROVISION

10.24pm If you’re still struggling to vote, the easiest way to do it is via the app. Here’s how to get it…

10.22pm Somehow the original is even better. And more migraine-inducing…

10.20pm Of course, the 26 competing acts aren’t the only ones performing tonight. Here’s a reminder who else you can catch on the Eurovision stage soon…

Madonna

Yes, there were plenty of worries earlier in the week that Madge wouldn’t appear – she still hadn’t signed a contract for the performance on Tuesday. However, stop your worrying: it’s all now confirmed.

Madonna is set to perform two songs during the show’s interval: 1989 hit Like A Prayer and new single Future (featuring US rapper Quavo).

Netta

The Israeli winner of the contest last year will return for a lap of honour and A LOT of chicken noises. Like Madonna, Netta will perform two tracks. TOY (the Eurovision 2018 winner) and new single Nana Banana, which is objectively brilliant.

10.18pm Just a reminder: you can vote over the phone or via the Eurovision app, which is available on iOS, Android and Windows devices.

Each person can vote up to 20 times but voters will be unable to select their own country’s entry. UK-based viewers cannot vote by text.

10.16pm As if you needed another reason to vote Australia tonight #KateWillPrevail…

Tonight I was presented with the first Honourary Mallet of my friends and opponents Hatari. Together we will use it to smash capitalism, our competition, and a couple of windows on the bus home #hatewillprevail #katewillprevail #vote25 for #katemillerheidke or #vote17 for #hatari pic.twitter.com/3YYEjWgmhY — Kate Miller-Heidke (@kmillerheidke) May 18, 2019

10.10pm Now, after some talk, it was decided I keep this blog pretty neutral, just acting as your guide for the night. But, with that said, VOTE AUSTRALIA TONIGHT.

Not only is there track an absolute gem, but if Australia win there’s a fair chance the UK will host Eurovision next year! Rather than being held down under, if Australia triumph they have to nominate a European country to co-host. And Germany, France and the UK are in the running here.

In fact, when speaking to Aussie competitor Kate Miller-Heidke earlier this week, she told me she’d prefer Eurovision to be held in London if she wins.

It looks like a real possibility: discounting The Netherlands, Australia is favourite to win tonight. HELP THEM MAKE IT HAPPEN!

10.06pm Some absolute 10/10 reactions to that incredible Australia performance

Is that to stop pigeons landing on her? 🤔#Eurovision pic.twitter.com/j513soRs1G — Winnie (@StrictlyWinning) May 18, 2019

10.04pm THIS IS IT. THE LAST SONG OF THE NIGHT: Spain’s Miki with La Venda (The Sale).

It’s a track that will see Miki will perform on and around a giant Wes Anderson-style house set. With the absence of a man running in a hamster wheel, it couldn’t be more Eurovision if it tried.

10.02pm If you’re interested (which you definitely are) this is how Australia get wheeled out on the Eurovision stage…

For anyone interested this is the Australia change-over.

She’s handed her mic on a giant pole!

Pure #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/HuKzbTG6rw — Rob Holley 🅰️ (@robholley) May 14, 2019

And this is how Kate makes her way to the top of that pole (her dress was rolled up around her waist with velcro while climbing tonight).

9.59pm Ever wondered what the dementors are up to since worked dried up after the Harry Potter films? Answer: they’re competing for Australia at Eurovision.

You can catch two of them swinging in the background of the next song, operatic club track Zero Gravity (sung Ze-e-e-e-e-e-e-e-ero Gra-a-a-a-a-a-a-avity) by Kate Miller-Heidke.

And it’s a real treat. Not only is the song, IMO, the best of the night, but the staging is incredible. Kate and the dementor-like backing singers will perform on the top of five-metre bendy poles, swinging across the stage.

9.56pm Switzerland’s up next with She Got Me by Luca Hänni, a song that’s been very popular since it was released. I can’t quite work out why though. Is it the catchy chorus? Or funky choreography? I can’t put my finger on it…

Hmmm what could it be?

Nope, I’ve got nothing.

Anyway, the lyrics to this one are all about dirty dancing. Which, judging by the choreography, is the little jig you do when you’re bursting for the loo.

9.51pm TOILET BREAK ALERT

Now, Serbia’s song isn’t necessarily bad, just not particularly noteworthy.

The most interesting thing this entry: its singer, Nevena Božović, is the first person to perform lead vocals in both junior and adult versions of Eurovision. That’s all I got for you, I’m afraid.

Oh, and this tweet from her semi-final performance…

when i only have time to shave the one leg #EUROVISION pic.twitter.com/YkcK8VPg2Y — Maggy (@maggyvaneijk) May 14, 2019

9.50pm Just this

"Did you say a billion viewers? Then I guess this shirt." #Eurovision — Danny Wallace 🇪🇺 (@dannywallace) May 18, 2019

9.48pm FIVE MORE SONGS TO GO.

The first of which being Italy’s Mahmood with Soldi, another favourite to win.

It’s a very catchy song. But, if you’ve got subtitles on, you’ll soon realise it’s not a very happy one. The lyrics are based on Mahmood’s relationship with an unreliable father, whose main priority is money (soldi in Italiano).

But I do have one piece of trivia for you here: there’s one line of Arabic in this song – Waladi waladi habibi ta’aleena (my son, my son, darling, come over here). This makes Soldi the fourth Eurovision song ever to feature the language.

If that’s not a fact that will drastically change the way you see Eurovision, I don’t know what is.

9.47pm Jesus…

9.44pm Time for another favourite now, it’s France: Bilal Hassani with Roi (King en anglais), a very uplifting track all about acceptance.

An LGBTQ icon already on YouTube, the 19-year-old Hassani might remind you of a young Conchita Wurst (sans beard). If so, that’s a great shout: Wurst is one of Hassani’s biggest influences – Bilal auditioned The Voice Kids France back in 2015 with her track Rise Like a Phoenix.

9.42pm “Reasonable similarities” indeed

9.40pm Azerbaijan now with Truth by Chingiz. As well as being a pretty good track, it also comes with some pretty incredible staging.

Every year there’s a group using robots and 2019 is Azerbaijan’s year. Chingiz is set to turn up on stage with two mechanical arms apparently scanning his heart.

It’s great, but just makes me pine for the best robots in Eurovision history: the San Marino backing dancers of 2018.

9.39pm YES YES YES YES

I knew I’d seen that Iceland group somewhere before #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/DjKmmad55M — Jonathan Hindi (@skindy78) May 18, 2019

9.36pm Belarus is prepping to go on stage now. And, at the risk of sounding a tad harsh, I wish they’d never turned up to Eurovision this year and I absolutely hate everything about this song.

You see, Like It by ZENA has been stuck in my head ALL day. It’s not great. It’s not bad either. But it’s chorus is very catchy, the Eurovision equivalent of Baby Cakes (you just don’t know know).

However, I shouldn’t be too mean: ZENA is only 16 years old (!). She was a finalist in the 2015 Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Minsk and came in 3rd place in 2016, before co-hosting last year.

Another fun fact for you: she also voiced the Russian language version of Disney’s Moana back in 2016.

What can I say except you’re welcome.

9.33pm Well, Hatari’s caused quite the reaction on Twitter

Friends : don’t say anything stupid to the bouncer. We need to get it Me after 13 gins : #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/a7E6RjDqTs — NoStackMan (@no_stack) May 18, 2019

Turned back on the subtitles for those struggling to understand what Iceland's lead singer is saying #ISL #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/j0ZscyGIHL — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) May 18, 2019

9.31pm Next up is Estonia and singer Victor Crone whose performance features graphics I’m pretty sure are the result of his production team discovering the transition effects on Microsoft PowerPoint.

Also, we should warn you now: Crone has some serious “anyway, here’s Wonderwall” vibes.

9.28pm It’s about time I admit it: I’m OBSESSED by Hatari. In fact, I was lucky enough to speak them a few weeks back and they were INCREDIBLE.

Here’s what they said…

They’d be up for trouser wrestling Theresa May and Boris Johnson – “If [they] name the time, place, and terms of the Glíma, we will honour their call.”

“If [they] name the time, place, and terms of the Glíma, we will honour their call.” Everyone from the UK is welcome in their BDSM colony. Which is good to know.

Which is good to know. Their hobbies are a tad out there – “Our hobbies include promoting our image on social media, marketing products to children, going on scenic tours to appreciate the numerous well-spaced parking lots around the Reykjavik area.”

“Our hobbies include promoting our image on social media, marketing products to children, going on scenic tours to appreciate the numerous well-spaced parking lots around the Reykjavik area.” They have the perfect reason UK viewers should vote for them – “Because Doomsday is upon them, they look into the mirror and recognise themselves in Hatari. We are all Hatari.”

Check out the full article here. Because interviewing an Icelandic BDSM bent on destroying society is perhaps the crowning moment of my career.

Yes, my parents are proud of me. Why you ask?

9.24pm Better send your gran out the room for the next song: it’s Iceland’s industrial techno BDSM trio Hatari with song Hatrið mun sigra (Hate will Prevail).

And mother of god, there’s a lot to say about them, so you better read quick…

Hatari have a plan to bring down the current socio-economic world order ­ – They say they’re performing at Eurovision to destroy society and capitalism. You know, just like Marx would.

– They say they’re performing at Eurovision to destroy society and capitalism. You know, just like Marx would. Turn on your subtitles! That way you enjoy lyrics such as “The hangover is endless/Life is meaningless/The emptiness will get us all” before a rousing chorus of “Hate will prevail/Europe will crumble”.

That way you enjoy lyrics such as “The hangover is endless/Life is meaningless/The emptiness will get us all” before a rousing chorus of “Hate will prevail/Europe will crumble”. They challenged the Israeli Prime Minister to a match of Icelandic trouser wrestling. Before arriving in Tel Aviv, they said they wanted to face Benjamin Netanyahu – leader of Eurovision host nation Israel – in a bout of the Icelandic sport known as Glima. Hatari said if they win, they’d have the right to build a liberal BDSM colony on the Israeli coast.

Before arriving in Tel Aviv, they said they wanted to face Benjamin Netanyahu – leader of Eurovision host nation Israel – in a bout of the Icelandic sport known as Glima. Hatari said if they win, they’d have the right to build a liberal BDSM colony on the Israeli coast. They’re keen bakers. If you’re wondering what they look like out of their whips and chains, the group previously posted a video of themselves at home making a unicorn cake. It’s even weirder than it sounds.

9.22pm More of that sweet sweet #Fred content for you…

Is that the bloke off Aqua’s Barbie Girl who sings the ‘c'mon Barbie’ line? #NOR #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/vTdnb8RLe1 — Jono Read (@jonoread) May 18, 2019

9.20pm Okay, we’re up! The UK’s Michael Rice is about to take to the stage with Better Than Us. And I’ve got my fingers and toes crossed for him.

Just a little bit about Michael: he’s a former winner of BBC singing contest All Together Now (the one with 100 judges) and past X Factor contestant (he bowed out at the bootcamp stage in 2014).

All the best tonight, Michael. You’re going to need it.

9.20pm GET IN THERE, FRED! NAILED IT

WHY DOES THE DEEP VOICE GUY SOUND LIKE HE'S THE DRUNK UNCLE GRABBING AN EXTRA MIC FOR KARAOKE AND CRASHING SOMEONE'S SONG?? #Eurovision #NOR — ˗ˏˋ niki ˊˎ˗ (@NikiAlbon) May 18, 2019

9.17pm Next up: Norway with Spirit In The Sky by KEiiNO. And this is set to be one of the talking points of the night. Not just because one of the lead singers looks like Ronan Keating.

The group features a rapper called Fred – he’ll be the one wearing the budget X-Man Doctor Strange outfit. And in about two minutes in he’s set to shoot to the Eurovision hall of fame.

Turn on the subtitles and bask in the best Norwegian rap/demon summoning you’ll ever hear.

(p.s. the UK is up NEXT)

9.16pm Right, I’m back (and yes, I did wash my hands, mum). Thanks for covering, guys

9.13pm If you’re hearing the crowd go wild, it’s because Israel’s act Kobi Marimi is set to come on with ballad Home.

My advice: TAKE A TOILET BREAK NOW. There are three huge acts about to come on (including the UK), so run to the loo now. In fact, that’s exactly what I’m going to do.

You’ll hold the fort for me, won’t you, guys?

Guys?

9.12pm terrifyingly accurate

The creepy dolls in your aunt's bedroom really were alive and they've somehow qualified for Eurovision#grc #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/VzcJEbNxHw — Holly Brockwell (@holly) May 18, 2019

9.08pm Now, we know what you’re thinking at this point: where on earth all the fencers on this year’s show!? Worry no more: serving up some sabre realness, Greece’s Katerine Duska and her sword-bearing backing dancers are about to come on.

And this song doesn’t just demonstrate how relaxed Eurovision’s eye protection regulars are getting. It’s also a track that shows off the songwriting talents of a certain David Sneddon (see below).

That’s right, Better Love was co-written by the man who won Fame Academy way back in 2002. Sneddon’s also penned songs for the likes of Matt Cardle and Lana Del Rey (National Anthem). #TheMoreYouKnow

9.07pm We knew there was something missing…

Oh. Another ballad. Fantastic. Could have at least set the piano on fire. #Eurovision #NLD — PinkStylist (@Pink_Stylist) May 18, 2019

9.06pm Just a helpful reminder of all the song we’ve still got to go…

9.04pm Right. This. Is. It: The Netherlands, who are the massive favourites to win tonight’s contest. They’ve sent along Duncan Laurence with Hozier-type track Arcade. And I’ll say this now, it is very good and very touching.

There’s not much to note staging-wise though, Duncan set to perform alone on a piano. It’s a bit of a disappointment considering the song’s amazing underwater music video, but that would be impossible to create on the Eurovision stage.

Still, I had my fingers crossed he’d perform in a paddling pool, thrashing around a little during the chorus.

9.03pm 10/10. Would lol again.

9pm

I’ve never seen anyone wear a crotch chandelier before #Eurovision — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) May 18, 2019

8.59pm Okay, with Slovenia safely back to the mothership, it’s time for Cyprus and Tamta with her song Replay.

The good news: it’s a pretty decent track featuring a bit of TV trickery during the chorus (no, your screen hasn’t messed up). The bad news: looks like Tamta couldn’t find her hairdryer before coming on stage.

Also, just to warn you now, this song contains some stripping and suggestive looks to the camera. Don’t be surprised if your dad goes quiet for the next few minutes.

8.57pm Great news if you’re into The XX and high stakes staring matches: Slovenia are up next with duo Zala Kralj and Gašper Šantl. Their song: Sebi (English: Oneself).

Contrary to what some have said on Twitter, the pair haven’t escaped from a cult and/or are brother and sister. Y’all been watching too much Game of Thrones – judging by their Instagram, they ARE a real-life couple. Let the conspiracy theories end here.

With that said, Zala is undeniably an alien. Or not human at the least – I’ve never seen somebody not blink as long as her.

Actually, I quite like the idea Gašper etched some inflammatory drawings on her eyelids and now she can’t blink without some serious legal consequences. Classic Gašper!

8.54pm This was SPOT ON.

8.53pm As Graham said, London-born Lundvik actually co-wrote Better Than Us, the song to be performed by UK entry Michael Rice.

He first planned to represent Sweden with Bigger Than Us before switching to the (arguably better) track Too Late For Love.

8.51pm CALL EVERYONE BACK FROM THE BATHROOM/KITCHEN: Sweden is up next.

This year, they’ve brought John Lundvik, a hot(ter) version of Chris Kamara. And his song is something I think the youths these days call a ‘certified club banger’.

Not surprisingly for Sweden, it’s one of the favourites to win by the bookies – something we’re putting down to its whole infectious Disney’s Hercules energy.

Enjoy – and watch out from a cameo from your nan’s gas fire.

8.50pm Dang, think I owe you guys all a drink. I’ve only found one. It wasn’t actually a serious bet though. Right guys?

Guys?

#MKD: can I copy your staging?#RUS: sure. Just change it a little so it’s not the same #Eurovision — Sarah Decker (@Laura_Finchley) May 18, 2019

8.46pm TOILET BREAK ALERT. It’s now the perfect time to run to the loo, unless, of course, you’re keen on seeing North Macedonia’s Tamara Todevska take to the stage. And, be honest, you’ve already forgotten her name.

If you do stick around, though, something is going to become apparent very quick: this big Balkan ballad uses some mirror staging that looks a lot like Russia’s, but on a much smaller budget.

In fact, I’m calling it now: there’s going to be at least three “’Can I copy your homework?’/’Yeah, but don’t make it too obvious.’” tweets in the next two minutes. In fact, I’m willing to bet each and every one of you a drink on it.

Shake on it? No take backs? Right, game on.

8.43pm This is actually Serhat’s second time representing San Marino, previously bowing out at the semis in 2016.

With a population of 35,000 (that’s smaller than Chichester), San Marino is no stranger to re-using acts: singer Valentina Monetta has represented the country four times in its 10 years at Eurovision.

8.42pm * clap emoji x3 *

8.41pm Act number seven? San Marino. And instead of major theatrics, they’ve opted for quite a bold strategy of sending along Serhat, a singer some have said is, let’s say, vocally challenged at best.

But as much as it’s a surprise he qualified for the final, I find it impossible not to warm to Serhat. He’s clearly loving every minute of it.

Yes, he’s got the vibe of that uncle you secretly hate doing karaoke, but the man gives it all he’s got. Which, judging by how much the backing vocals get turned up here, isn’t a lot.

One last thing: if you’re wondering, the backing singer on the back left isn’t SuRie off of Eurovision 2018. Though it would be fitting if she invaded somebody else’s performance…

8.36pm Up next: Denmark and song Love is Forever.

This year they’ve handed the microphone to Leonora Colmor Jepsen, a 20-year-old elite ice skater who’s won several national competitions on the rink.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: is she going to show off her skills on the ice during the performance? Perhaps glide on stage, demonstrating a perfect salchow or two mid-chorus?

Erm, not exactly. Because this is Eurovision, Jepsen is instead singing stationary on top of a giant chair wearing some extremely French-looking stripey T-shirts and scarves.

Maybe they should leave the flat pack furniture to the Swedes.

8.34pm And here come the memes…

I got Russia in the sweepstakes, and all I can think of when I watch it #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/ou4oseVpjh — Anna Vancouver (@AnnaRoseVan) May 18, 2019

When you retweet one of your sub-par jokes hoping for a second push #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/E2fgYKHMKH — Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) May 18, 2019

Me performing ABBA songs in the shower #eurovision pic.twitter.com/yG2e9oxGwh — Albertine 🥂 (@AlbertineSarah) May 18, 2019

8.32pm 100% this

#CZE's little English accent breakout really reminds me of Kate Nash's "you said I must eat some many lemons, cos I am so bitter, and I said I'd rather be with your friends mate, cos they are much FIT-TAH" line in Foundations #Eurovision — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) May 18, 2019

8.31pm Hear that rumble? It’s the noise of thousands of memes about to hit Twitter thanks to Russia and their entry Scream.

Sung by Sergey Lazarev – who was a member of the brilliantly-named Russian boyband Smash!! before coming third in Eurovision 2016 – it’s a track with some truly spectacular staging: Lazarev will scream at several versions of himself in the mirror before locking himself in a glass water tank.

Here’s a little preview…

when it starts raining and the cat wants in from the patio #Eurovision2019 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/CzOinEXzBG — Star Witness (@starwitnesspdx) May 16, 2019

8.30pm Esteemed BBC news anchor Simon McCoy, ladies and gentleman.

8.28pm Germany are predicted to finish dead last at this year’s competition – before the show kicked off they were tipped by some bookies as 750/1 to win.

If they do finish last, it will be the third time the country has ended up bottom of the Eurovision table in five years.

See, maybe the UK isn’t such a Eurovision omnishambles after all…

8.27pm Right, Germany now with a duo called S!sters. And they’re singing Sister, a track all about sibling bonding.

Just one problem here: they’re not actually related. At all. In fact, Carlotta Truman (19) and Laurita Kästel (26) never actually sung together before deciding to enter Eurovision.

Nope, nothing at all creepy about this staging.

8.26pm The lead singer of Czech Republic’s band half of Twitter is now swooning over? His name is Albert Černý and his Instagram is here.

Don’t say I do nothing for you.

Oh, just to add something else about Černý: he says his musical epiphany came, like most artists, when playing Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2.

Hearing Coldplay’s The Scientist in the background, he vowed to one day perform on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury festival. Presumably with that British a ccent.

8.24pm OKAY. No lies: proper Eurovision starts NOW. Forget about the last two songs – if anyone asks, they never happened. For us, the real show starts with Czech Republic’s grin-tastic indie pop group The Wiggles Lake Malawi and their song Friend of a Friend.

And there are two things you should look out for in this friendzone anthem…

The lead singer’s fake London accent. It comes about 30 seconds in. And. It. Is. Glorious. I mean, as a Londoner, it’s flattering such an accent is considered a cool voice to put on. But his version is very Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

The smiling bassist. During rehearsals and the semi-final performance, he didn’t break his grin for second. He’s probably just happy to be playing on the Eurovision stage, but to me he has the look of somebody playing for his life under threat of some horrible mafia threat. He’s probably just happy to be there, though.

8.23pm And the best tweet of the night so far goes to…

Extra points for having the balls to sing on the eye of Sauron. #Eurovision — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) May 18, 2019

8.20pm Second up, it’s Albania. And this is where Eurovision really kicks in. Expect fireworks, touching lyrics and an unheard-of plot twist as an elephant made out of fireworks stampedes its way on stage halfway through the song.

Just kidding. Nothing interesting will happen in the next three minutes: this is your perfect chance for an early toilet break.

Sung by Albanian Nigella Lawson Jonida Maliqi, Theju Tokës (a song title that roughly translates to ‘return to the land’) is a pretty slow ballad that you won’t remember this time tomorrow. Not after Iceland and Australia’s performances anyway.

With that said, stay around and her Jafar-style outfit and chirpy lyrics “Each day you live/in view of death” are sure to get you in the Eurovision mood.

8.15pm HERE. WE. GO.

First up: Malta and 18-year-old singer Michela Pace with Chameleon. A track that, sadly, isn’t anything to do with Culture Club.

It is, however, a song featuring an actual chameleon. Well, if you count the CGI one projected on the stage backdrop.

Malta 1, Boy George 0.

Interestingly, Michela was selected to represent her country after she won Malta’s version of The X Factor – not a prize we can see Simon Cowell introducing for the UK version.

All in all, most people aren’t expecting huge things from Michela tonight. Not exactly the most exciting start to the show, most bookies predict she’ll finish 15th at best.

8.12pm Now, there’s a chance you might recognise one of the hosts tonight. Sadly, she’s not another Game of Thrones cast member, but a 33-year-old Israeli supermodel, TV presenter, actress and businesswoman called Bar Refaeli.