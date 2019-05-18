Jack Whitehall wins rave reviews as he stands in for Graham Norton

Jack Whitehall had big shoes to fill when he signed on to guest present the Graham Norton Show. The BBC1 chat series is wildly popular with viewers – and the celebrities it features – but for the very first time, its host was absent from a recording as Norton prepped for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Advertisement

Instead, it was Whitehall tasked with stringing together a jovial conversation between a sofa of disparate celebs unlikely to have met before.

The line-up included actors Gwendoline Christie and Luke Evans, fellow comedian and children’s book writer David Walliams, footballer Peter Crouch and up-and-coming singer Sam Fender – and Whitehall more than pulled it off. So much so that some viewers were tipping him for his own rival talk show…

Jack Whitehall is smashing the Graham Norton show tonight. Seriously funny. Definitely should have his own late night talk show. — Tom Munns (@TomMunns1) May 17, 2019

pls can jack whitehall have his own talk show 🙂 — cerys heard💗 (@cerysheard_) May 17, 2019

#GrahamNorton #bbc Jack Whitehall did an outstanding job tonight covering for Graham. It's about time he had a regular slot for his own talk show — Naomi Ward (@naynacherry) May 17, 2019

Campaign for a Jack Whitehall chat show starts here, that was so good I feel upset it was just a one off! #GrahamNorton — john h (@Johnh8H) May 17, 2019

Kirstie Allsop and Alex Jones were won over:

As a massive Graham Norton fam who once electrocuted @jackwhitehall I have to concede he’s doing a grand job this evening. — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) May 17, 2019

As were plenty of other viewers, some a little surprised by just how much they enjoyed seeing Whitehall at the wheel…

It can be daunting to take the reins of a chat show like The Graham Norton Show but @jackwhitehall was brilliant!#JackWhitehall #GrahamNorton — Matthew McMahon (@matthewmc1989) May 18, 2019

Jack Whitehall surprisingly funny hosting the Graham Norton show 👌🏻👏 — Tricky (@Tricky_2018) May 17, 2019

Jack Whitehall was the perfect choice as a stand in for Graham Norton. He's actually smashed it 👏👏 — Cranjis McBasketball (@jodibwithoutane) May 17, 2019

I was intrigued when I saw that @jackwhitehall was sitting in for Graham Norton on his show. Glad to say he did a great job! Didn’t make it about himself and kept the show moving with some of excellent comedy moments. Congrats Jack! — Ant Smith (@PresenterAnt) May 18, 2019

Of course, it’s not the first time Whitehall has demonstrated his hosting abilities – he won praise from viewers and critics alike for presenting the Brit Awards for the past two years.

He’s also found some success in Hollywood, appearing in Mother’s Day and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, and bagging roles in Jungle Cruise (opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) and Amazon’s upcoming Good Omens.

Advertisement

But if he ever needs someone to bring him back down to Earth with a bump, he can always rely on his father…