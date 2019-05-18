Jack Whitehall wins rave reviews as he stands in for Graham Norton
The comedian guest-presented the BBC chat show while Norton prepared for Eurovision
Jack Whitehall had big shoes to fill when he signed on to guest present the Graham Norton Show. The BBC1 chat series is wildly popular with viewers – and the celebrities it features – but for the very first time, its host was absent from a recording as Norton prepped for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Instead, it was Whitehall tasked with stringing together a jovial conversation between a sofa of disparate celebs unlikely to have met before.
The line-up included actors Gwendoline Christie and Luke Evans, fellow comedian and children’s book writer David Walliams, footballer Peter Crouch and up-and-coming singer Sam Fender – and Whitehall more than pulled it off. So much so that some viewers were tipping him for his own rival talk show…
Jack Whitehall is smashing the Graham Norton show tonight. Seriously funny. Definitely should have his own late night talk show.
— Tom Munns (@TomMunns1) May 17, 2019
pls can jack whitehall have his own talk show 🙂
— cerys heard💗 (@cerysheard_) May 17, 2019
#GrahamNorton #bbc Jack Whitehall did an outstanding job tonight covering for Graham. It's about time he had a regular slot for his own talk show
— Naomi Ward (@naynacherry) May 17, 2019
Campaign for a Jack Whitehall chat show starts here, that was so good I feel upset it was just a one off! #GrahamNorton
— john h (@Johnh8H) May 17, 2019
Kirstie Allsop and Alex Jones were won over:
As a massive Graham Norton fam who once electrocuted @jackwhitehall I have to concede he’s doing a grand job this evening.
— Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) May 17, 2019
Good job @jackwhitehall 👏🏻
— Alex Jones (@MissAlexjones) May 17, 2019
As were plenty of other viewers, some a little surprised by just how much they enjoyed seeing Whitehall at the wheel…
It can be daunting to take the reins of a chat show like The Graham Norton Show but @jackwhitehall was brilliant!#JackWhitehall #GrahamNorton
— Matthew McMahon (@matthewmc1989) May 18, 2019
Jack Whitehall surprisingly funny hosting the Graham Norton show 👌🏻👏
— Tricky (@Tricky_2018) May 17, 2019
Jack Whitehall was the perfect choice as a stand in for Graham Norton. He's actually smashed it 👏👏
— Cranjis McBasketball (@jodibwithoutane) May 17, 2019
I was intrigued when I saw that @jackwhitehall was sitting in for Graham Norton on his show. Glad to say he did a great job! Didn’t make it about himself and kept the show moving with some of excellent comedy moments. Congrats Jack!
— Ant Smith (@PresenterAnt) May 18, 2019
Of course, it’s not the first time Whitehall has demonstrated his hosting abilities – he won praise from viewers and critics alike for presenting the Brit Awards for the past two years.
He’s also found some success in Hollywood, appearing in Mother’s Day and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, and bagging roles in Jungle Cruise (opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) and Amazon’s upcoming Good Omens.
But if he ever needs someone to bring him back down to Earth with a bump, he can always rely on his father…
I can only apologise on his behalf. There really is only one @grahnort! Watch the @TheGNShow on @BBCOne at 10.35pm tonight with @jackwhitehall #TheGNShow https://t.co/sxewiitRg4
— Michael Whitehall (@fatherwhitehall) May 17, 2019