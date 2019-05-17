Will Love Island be cancelled?

The Jeremy Kyle Show was pulled from the ITV schedules permanently earlier this week due to the death of a participant shortly after filming.

Following the news that the series had been cancelled after 14 years, some viewers began to speculate on the future of another ITV show, Love Island, which is due to broadcast its fifth run this summer.

The past year has seen the tragic suicides of Love Island contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, leading ITV to release a statement announcing it would be taking “a more proactive approach” to contestant aftercare.

It’s unclear whether there are any links between the deaths of either Gradon or Thalassitis and their Love Island experiences yet some viewers believe Love Island should be the next show taken off air.

Jeremy Kyle has seen over 20,000 guests over the years, just 1 has tragically died. Love island has seen around 80, and TWO have died. So WHY do itv continue to promote love island and generate positive press for it, when they’re axing Jeremy Kyle forever? — zara (@zaratyne) May 15, 2019

Unpopular opinion: The next ITV show to cancel now Jeremy Kyle's gone, should be "Love Island" 1. It sets unrealistic body image expectations

2. It reinforces negative self esteem by suggesting only the prettiest deserve love

3. 2 contestants have committed suicide It is toxic. — Jack D 🌹 (@JackDunc1) May 15, 2019

So ITV have permanently cancelled the Jeremy Kyle show after one of their guests committed suicide, let’s see if they will now cancel Love Island as well, seeing as two former contestants have committed suicide. — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) May 15, 2019

However, other fans believe comparisons between The Jeremy Kyle Show and Love Island are being overstated.

comparing Love Island and Jeremy Kyle massively overlooks the specific way in which Jeremy Kyle is inherently exploitative and classist which is not the same for Love Island — sam🐝 (@sam_jja) May 15, 2019

“WHy CaNcEl JeReMy KylE aNd NoT lOvE IsLaND?” Maybe because the Jeremy Kyle show is fundamentally flawed because its entire premise is to laugh at vulnerable and unfortunate people as if their lives are freak shows? Just a thought — Megan Wain (@meg_wain) May 15, 2019

So, could Love Island face the same fate as Jeremy Kyle? Will it be cancelled?

In the short term, the answer appears to be no.

A spokesperson for ITV confirmed that the show will be returning to ITV2 this summer and referred us to the statement made in March about aftercare of contestants.

“This review has led us to extend our support processes to offer therapy to all Islanders and not only those that reach out to us. And we will be delivering bespoke training to all future Islanders to include social media and financial management,” the statement read.

“The key focus will be for us to no longer be reliant on the islanders asking us for support but for us to proactively check in with them on a regular basis.”

Love Island will return to ITV2 later this year