Patsy Kensit and Luke Roberts confirm Holby City returns

Former Holby City stars Patsy Kensit and Luke Roberts will reprise their roles as Faye Morton and Joseph Byrne for a special episode airing this autumn as part of the BBC1 medical drama’s 20th anniversary, in a storyline in which lives are left hanging in the balance.

Advertisement

Enigmatic nurse Faye and troubled surgeon Joseph, who were last on screen almost a decade ago, find themselves back in the hospital under dramatic circumstances, and there’s a fraught reunion between Faye and one-time love rival Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel).

The trio’s turbulent history resurfaces when a chain of events pushes them together, with life-changing consequences…

Speaking about returning to the part she played between 2006-2010, Kensit said: “It’s a great honour to be asked back. As soon as I got the script I read it as fast as I could, which shows what a gripping episode it’s going to be.

“Faye has changed quite a lot, it’s very feisty and there are lots of surprises! It’s exciting to be working with Rosie and Luke again, we always had a fantastic time on set and that’s not changed.”

Roberts added: “For five years from 2005, Holby City provided me with a community of artists and technicians who always made me feel at home, it was like a family. It’s been a joy to slip back into the surgical scrubs, see so many familiar faces and reconnect with the likes of Rosie Marcel, Patsy Kensit, Jaye Jacobs and Bob Barrett to name but a few.”

What does Faye and Joseph’s return mean for Jac?

Executive producer Simon Harper promises “a particularly nostalgic and exciting treat for long-term viewers as old Holby collides explosively with the present.

“Joseph was the love of Jac’s life, and turns up with her sworn enemy! It was for Joseph’s sake that Jac sent Faye packing in 2010 and it’s the ultimate insult when they return at a time when she is already feeling off-balance both professionally and personally.

“This unique episode concentrates on this classic Darwin trio with all their past tensions and rivalries bubbling to the surface, leaving poor Fletch having a lot of catching up to do!

Advertisement

“It’s quintessential Holby and we are excited and emotional we have wooed back Luke and Patsy to celebrate the show’s history. I cannot wait for this gripping and darkly comic story to hit the screen.”