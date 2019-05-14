Accessibility Links

Watch Kit Harington get emotional at Game of Thrones’ last ever table read

Game of Thrones: The Final Watch will air the week after the finale

With the last ever episode of Game of Thrones nearly upon us, HBO has released the first trailer for its documentary charting the making of the eighth season – and it features a snippet of showrunner DB Weiss’ speech at the final table read, which has Kit Harington welling up. We’re with you, Kit.

The two-hour doc, The Last Watch, will air on Sky Atlantic the week after the finale – a chaser to what is shaping up to be an epic conclusion to one of the most popular TV shows of the past twenty years.

“It’s like looking around and seeing your family,” Weiss says in the clip, before behind the scenes footage of the final season coming together plays. There’s a glimpse of Emilia Clarke’s last shot, too – check it out below.

Some GoT fans were less than pleased with how the penultimate episode handled character developments for Daenerys (Clarke) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), but it’s probably safe to say the finale is the most hotly anticipated episode of television of the year, if not the decade.

The last ever episode of Game of Thrones airs on Monday on Sky Atlantic

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

