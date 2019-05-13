Bafta TV Awards 2019: winners in full

The Bafta TV Awards 2019 are set to be extremely competitive after a year of fantastic television. Will Killing Eve sweep the board? Will there be victory for Benedict Cumberbatch or Hugh Grant? Will Netflix win a gong for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch?

Here’s the winners’ list in full:

Bafta TV Awards winners 2019

Mini-Series

WINNER: Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic

Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic A Very English Scandal, BBC1

Kiri, Channel 4

Mrs Wilson, BBC1

Comedy Entertainment Programme

WINNER: A League of their Own, Sky One

A League of their Own, Sky One The Big Narstie Show, Channel 4

The Last Leg, Channel 4

Would I Lie to You?, BBC One

Supporting actor

WINNER: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal, BBC1

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal, BBC1 Alex Jennings, Unforgotten, ITV

Kim Bodnia, Killing Eve, BBC1

Stephen Graham, Save Me, Sky Atlantic

International

WINNER: Succession, Sky Atlantic

Succession, Sky Atlantic 54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis, BBC4

The Handmaid’s Tale, Channel 4

Reporting Trump’s First Year: The Fourth Estate (Storyville), BBC2

Live Event

WINNER: Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, BBC1

Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, BBC1 Open Heart Surgery: Live, Channel 5

The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, BBC1

Stand Up to Cancer, Channel 4

Factual Series

WINNER: Louis Theroux’s Altered States, BBC2

Louis Theroux’s Altered States, BBC2 24 Hours in A&E, Channel 4

Life and Death Row: The Mass Execution, BBC3

Prison, Channel 4

Current Affairs

WINNER: Myanmar’s Killing Fields (Dispatches), Channel 4

Myanmar’s Killing Fields (Dispatches), Channel 4 Football’s Wall of Silence (Al Jazeera Investigations), Al Jazeera English

Iran Unveiled: Taking on the Ayatollas (Exposure), ITV

Massacre at Ballymurphy, Channel 4

Short Form Programme

WINNER: Missed Call, Real Stories

Missed Call, Real Stories Bovril Pam (Snatches from Women’s Lives), BBC4

The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk, BBC iPlayer

Wonderdate, BBC iPlayer

Single Drama

WINNER: Killed By My Debt, BBC3

Killed By My Debt, BBC3 Black Mirror – Bandersnatch, Netflix

Care, BBC1

On the Edge – Through the Gates, Channel 4

Single Documentary

WINNER: Gun No. 6, BBC2

Gun No. 6, BBC2 Driven: The Billy Monger Story, BBC3

My Dad, the Peace Deal and Me, BBC1

School for Stammerers, ITV

(Single Documentary is given in honour of Robert Flaherty)

News Coverage

WINNER: Cambridge Analytica Uncovered, Channel 4

Cambridge Analytica Uncovered, Channel 4 Bullying and Harassment in the House of Commons, Newsnight, BBC2

Good Morning Britain: On a Knife Edge, ITV

Good Morning Britain: Thomas Markle Exclusive, ITV

Features

WINNER: Who Do You Think You Are?, BBC1

Who Do You Think You Are?, BBC1 Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip, ITV

The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, BBC2

Supporting actress

WINNER: Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve, BBC1

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve, BBC1 Billie Piper, Collateral, BBC2

Keeley Hawes, Mrs Wilson, BBC1

Monica Dolan, A Very English Scandal, BBC1

Entertainment Programme

WINNER: Britain’s Got Talent, ITV

Britain’s Got Talent, ITV Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, BBC1

Strictly Come Dancing, BBC1

(Entertainment Programme is given in honour of Lew Grade)

Specialist Factual

WINNER: Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley, BBC1

Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley, BBC1 Bros: After the Screaming Stops, BBC4

Grayson Perry: Rites of Passage, Channel 4

Superkids: Breaking Away from Care, Channel 4

(Specialist Factual is given in honour of Huw Wheldon)

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

WINNER: Steve Pemberton, Inside No. 9, BBC2

Steve Pemberton, Inside No. 9, BBC2 Alex Macqueen, Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4

Peter Mullan, Mum, BBC2

Special Award

Nicola Shindler

Reality & Constructed Factual

WINNER: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, ITV

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, ITV Dragons’ Den, BBC2

Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds, Channel 4

The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night, ITV

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

WINNER : Jessica Hynes, There She Goes, BBC4

: Jessica Hynes, There She Goes, BBC4 Daisy May Cooper, This Country, BBC3

Julia Davis, Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic

Lesley Manville, The Money Men, BBC2

Soap & Continuing Drama

WINNER: EastEnders, BBC1

EastEnders, BBC1 Casualty, BBC1

Coronation Street, ITV

Hollyoaks, Channel 4

Sport

WINNER: 2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden, BBC1

2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden, BBC1 2018 Six Nations: Scotland v England, BBC1

England’s Test Cricket, Sky Sports Cricket

Winter Olympics, BBC2

Scripted Comedy

WINNER: Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic

Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic Derry Girls, Channel 4

Mum, BBC2

Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)

WINNER: Bodyguard – The bomb during Julia Montague’s speech

Bodyguard – The bomb during Julia Montague’s speech Coronation Street – Gail’s monologue on the suicide of Aidan Connor

Doctor Who – Rosa Parks, the Doctor and her companions make sure historical moments remain

Killing Eve – Eve stabs Villanelle

Peter Kay’s Car Share – The Finale

Queer Eye – Tom completes his transformation

Entertainment Performance

WINNER: Lee Mack, Would I Lie To You?, BBC1

Lee Mack, Would I Lie To You?, BBC1 Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV

David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You?, BBC1

Rachel Parris, The Mash Report, BBC2

Drama Series

WINNER: Killing Eve, BBC1

Killing Eve, BBC1 Bodyguard, BBC1

Informer, BBC1

Save Me, Sky Atlantic

Bafta Fellowship

Joan Bakewell

Leading Actor

WINNER: Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic Chance Perdomo, Killed By My Debt, BBC3

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal, BBC1

Lucian Msamati, Kiri, Channel 4

Leading Actress

WINNER: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, BBC1

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, BBC1 Keeley Hawes, Bodyguard, BBC1

Ruth Wilson, Mrs Wilson, BBC1

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve, BBC1

British Academy Television Craft Awards: nominations and winners

The Bafta Craft Awards took place a fortnight before the main ceremony, on 28th April. Here are the nominees and winners in full…

Breakthrough Talent

WINNER: Akemnji Ndifornyen, Composer, Producer and Writer, Famalam, BBC3

Akemnji Ndifornyen, Composer, Producer and Writer, Famalam, BBC3 Dawn Shadforth, Director, Trust, BBC2

George Christou, Witer, Through the Gates (On the Edge), Channel 4

Lizzie Kempton, Director, Manchester Bomb: Our Story, BBC3

Costume Design

WINNER: Suzanne Cave, A Very English Scandal, BBC1

Suzanne Cave, A Very English Scandal, BBC1 Charlotte Holdich, The Long Song, BBC1

Marianne Agertoft, The City and The City, BBC2

Phoebe de Gaye, Killing Eve, BBC1

Director: Factual

WINNER: Ben Anthony, Grenfell, BBC1

Ben Anthony, Grenfell, BBC1 David Soutar, Bros: After the Screaming Stops, BBC4

James Rogan, Stephen: The Murder that Changed a Nation, BBC1

Paddy Wivell, Prison, Channel 4

Director: Fiction

WINNER: Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal, BBC1

Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal, BBC1 Harry Bradbeer, Killing Eve (Episode 1), BBC1

Mahalia Belo, The Long Song, BBC1

Thomas Vincent, Bodyguard (Episode 1), BBC1

Director: Multi-Camera

WINNER: Barbara Wiltshire, Inside No.9 Live, BBC2

Barbara Wiltshire, Inside No.9 Live, BBC2 Bridget Caldwell, The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance, BBC1

Julia Knowles, Helen Scott, Simon Staffurth, The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle, BBC1

Liz Clare, The Voice UK, ITV

Editing: Factual

WINNER: Will Gilbey, Bros: After The Screaming Stops, BBC4

Will Gilbey, Bros: After The Screaming Stops, BBC4 Ben Brown, Grenfell, BBC1

Emma Lysaght, Louis Theroux: Altered States (Choosing Death), BBC2

Matt Lowe, Drowning In Plastic, BBC1

Editing: Fiction

WINNER: Pia Di Ciaula, A Very English Scandal, BBC1

Pia Di Ciaula, A Very English Scandal, BBC1 Gary Dollner, Killing Eve (Episode 1), BBC1

Steve Singleton, Bodyguard (Episode 1), BBC1

Tony Kearns, Bandersnatch (Black Mirror), Netflix

Entertainment Craft Team

WINNER: Nigel Catmur, David Cole, Kate Dawkins, Kevin Duff – The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance, BBC1

Nigel Catmur, David Cole, Kate Dawkins, Kevin Duff – The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance, BBC1 Dave Davey, David Tench, Dominic Tolfts, Kevin Duff –The Voice UK, ITV

Lisa Armstrong, Jason Gilkison, Mark Kenyon, Richard Sillitto – Strictly Come Dancing, BBC1

Tim Telling, Tom Neenan, Steve Andrews, Ben Blease – The Mash Report, BBC2

Make Up & Hair Design

WINNER: Vickie Lang, Vanity Fair, ITV

Vickie Lang, Vanity Fair, ITV Daniel Phillips, A Very English Scandal, BBC1

Konnie Daniel, Mrs Wilson, BBC1

Nicole Stafford, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1

Original Music

WINNER: David Holmes and Keefus Ciancia, Killing Eve, BBC1

David Holmes and Keefus Ciancia, Killing Eve, BBC1 Cho Young-Wuk, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1

Murray Gold, A Very English Scandal, BBC1

Hauschka, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic

Photography: Factual

WINNER: Lindsay Mccrae, Dynasties: Emperor, BBC1

Lindsay Mccrae, Dynasties: Emperor, BBC1 Alastair McCormick, Peter Keith, Ryan Atkinson – Earth’s Natural Wonders: Surviving Against The Odds, BBC1

Jaimie Gramston, Michael Palin In North Korea, Channel 5

Stuart Bernard, The Mighty Redcar, BBC2

Photography & Lighting: Fiction

WINNER: Woo-Hyung Kim, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1

Woo-Hyung Kim, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1 Balazs Bolygo, Collateral, BBC2

James Friend, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic

Julian Court, Killing Eve (Episode 7), BBC1

Production Design

WINNER: Helen Scott, A Very English Scandal, BBC1

Helen Scott, A Very English Scandal, BBC1 Kristian Milsted, Killing Eve, BBC1

Maria Djurkovic and Tatiana Macdonald, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1

Tom Burton, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic

Sound: Factual

WINNER: Sound Team, Later Live…With Jools Holland, BBC2

Sound Team, Later Live…With Jools Holland, BBC2 Doug Dreger, Rowan Jennings – Michael Palin In North Korea, Channel 5

Kate Davis, Steve Onopa, Mark Simms – Amy Winehouse: Back To Black (Classic Albums), BBC2

Tim Owens, Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins – Dynasties: Chimpanzees, BBC1

Sound: Fiction

WINNER: Sound Team, Killing Eve, BBC1

Sound Team, Killing Eve, BBC1 Sound Team, A Very English Scandal, BBC1

Sound Team, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1

Simon Farmer, Dan Johnson and Marc Lawes, Bodyguard, BBC1

Special, Visual & Graphic Effects

WINNER: Adam McInnes, John Smith, Kevin Horsewood – Troy: Fall Of A City, BBC1

Adam McInnes, John Smith, Kevin Horsewood – Troy: Fall Of A City, BBC1 Duncan Malcolm, Jean-Clement Soret, Clayton Mcdermott – Bandersnatch (Black Mirror), Neflix

Kent Houston, Freefolk, Asa Shoul – The Alienist (Episode 1), Netflix

Simon Frame, Martin Oberlander, Adam Inglis – Britannia, Sky Atlantic

Titles & Graphic Identity

WINNER: Alan Smith, Mark Roalfe – The 2018 Winter Olympics, BBC1

Alan Smith, Mark Roalfe – The 2018 Winter Olympics, BBC1 Allison Brownmoore, Anthony Brownmoore, Joe Nowacki – Take Your Pills, Netflix

Matt Willey, Killing Eve, BBC1

Steve Small, Kristian Andrews, Nikki Kefford-White – Black Earth Rising, BBC2

Writer: Comedy

WINNER: Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper – This Country, BBC3

Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper – This Country, BBC3 Peter Kay, Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman – Peter Kay’s Car Share: The Finale, BBC1

Stefan Golaszewski – Mum, BBC2

Writing Team, Cunk On Britain, BBC2

Writer: Drama