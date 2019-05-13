Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Bafta TV Awards 2019: winners in full

Bafta TV Awards 2019: winners in full

Full list of Bafta Television Awards winners at Sunday night's prestigious ceremony

BAFTA Awards Previews - Mask Buffing

The Bafta TV Awards 2019 are set to be extremely competitive after a year of fantastic television. Will Killing Eve sweep the board? Will there be victory for Benedict Cumberbatch or Hugh Grant? Will Netflix win a gong for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch?

Advertisement

Here’s the winners’ list in full:

Bafta TV Awards winners 2019

Mini-Series 

  • WINNER: Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
  • A Very English Scandal, BBC1
  • Kiri, Channel 4
  • Mrs Wilson, BBC1

Comedy Entertainment Programme

  • WINNER: A League of their Own, Sky One
  • The Big Narstie Show, Channel 4
  • The Last Leg, Channel 4
  • Would I Lie to You?, BBC One

Supporting actor

  • WINNER: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
  • Alex Jennings, Unforgotten, ITV
  • Kim Bodnia, Killing Eve, BBC1
  • Stephen Graham, Save Me, Sky Atlantic

International

  • WINNER: Succession, Sky Atlantic
  • 54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis, BBC4
  • The Handmaid’s Tale, Channel 4
  • Reporting Trump’s First Year: The Fourth Estate (Storyville), BBC2

Live Event

  • WINNER: Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, BBC1
  • Open Heart Surgery: Live, Channel 5
  • The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, BBC1
  • Stand Up to Cancer, Channel 4

Factual Series

  • WINNER: Louis Theroux’s Altered States, BBC2
  • 24 Hours in A&E, Channel 4
  • Life and Death Row: The Mass Execution, BBC3
  • Prison, Channel 4

Current Affairs 

  • WINNER: Myanmar’s Killing Fields (Dispatches), Channel 4
  • Football’s Wall of Silence (Al Jazeera Investigations), Al Jazeera English
  • Iran Unveiled: Taking on the Ayatollas (Exposure), ITV
  • Massacre at Ballymurphy, Channel 4

Short Form Programme

  • WINNER: Missed Call, Real Stories
  • Bovril Pam (Snatches from Women’s Lives), BBC4
  • The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk, BBC iPlayer
  • Wonderdate, BBC iPlayer

Single Drama 

  • WINNER: Killed By My Debt, BBC3
  • Black Mirror – Bandersnatch, Netflix
  • Care, BBC1
  • On the Edge – Through the Gates, Channel 4

Single Documentary

  • WINNER: Gun No. 6, BBC2
  • Driven: The Billy Monger Story, BBC3
  • My Dad, the Peace Deal and Me, BBC1
  • School for Stammerers, ITV

(Single Documentary is given in honour of Robert Flaherty)

News Coverage

  • WINNER: Cambridge Analytica Uncovered, Channel 4
  • Bullying and Harassment in the House of Commons, Newsnight, BBC2
  • Good Morning Britain: On a Knife Edge, ITV
  • Good Morning Britain: Thomas Markle Exclusive, ITV

Features

  • WINNER: Who Do You Think You Are?, BBC1
  • Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip, ITV
  • The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4
  • Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, BBC2

Supporting actress 

  • WINNER: Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve, BBC1
  • Billie Piper, Collateral, BBC2
  • Keeley Hawes, Mrs Wilson, BBC1
  • Monica Dolan, A Very English Scandal, BBC1

Entertainment Programme

  • WINNER: Britain’s Got Talent, ITV
  • Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV
  • Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, BBC1
  • Strictly Come Dancing, BBC1

(Entertainment Programme is given in honour of Lew Grade)

Specialist Factual

  • WINNER: Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley, BBC1
  • Bros: After the Screaming Stops, BBC4
  • Grayson Perry: Rites of Passage, Channel 4
  • Superkids: Breaking Away from Care, Channel 4

(Specialist Factual is given in honour of Huw Wheldon)

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

  • WINNER: Steve Pemberton, Inside No. 9, BBC2
  • Alex Macqueen, Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic
  • Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4
  • Peter Mullan, Mum, BBC2

Special Award

Nicola Shindler

Reality & Constructed Factual

  • WINNER: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, ITV
  • Dragons’ Den, BBC2
  • Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds, Channel 4
  • The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night, ITV

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

  • WINNER: Jessica Hynes, There She Goes, BBC4
  • Daisy May Cooper, This Country, BBC3
  • Julia Davis, Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic
  • Lesley Manville, The Money Men, BBC2

Soap & Continuing Drama

  • WINNER: EastEnders, BBC1
  • Casualty, BBC1
  • Coronation Street, ITV
  • Hollyoaks, Channel 4

Sport

  • WINNER: 2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden, BBC1
  • 2018 Six Nations: Scotland v England, BBC1
  • England’s Test Cricket, Sky Sports Cricket
  • Winter Olympics, BBC2

Scripted Comedy

  • WINNER: Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic
  • Derry Girls, Channel 4
  • Mum, BBC2
  • Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)

  • WINNER: Bodyguard – The bomb during Julia Montague’s speech
  • Coronation Street – Gail’s monologue on the suicide of Aidan Connor
  • Doctor Who – Rosa Parks, the Doctor and her companions make sure historical moments remain
  • Killing Eve – Eve stabs Villanelle
  • Peter Kay’s Car Share – The Finale
  • Queer Eye – Tom completes his transformation

Entertainment Performance

  • WINNER: Lee Mack, Would I Lie To You?, BBC1
  • Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV
  • David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You?, BBC1
  • Rachel Parris, The Mash Report, BBC2

Drama Series

  • WINNER: Killing Eve, BBC1
  • Bodyguard, BBC1
  • Informer, BBC1
  • Save Me, Sky Atlantic

Bafta Fellowship

Joan Bakewell

Leading Actor

  • WINNER: Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
  • Chance Perdomo, Killed By My Debt, BBC3
  • Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
  • Lucian Msamati, Kiri, Channel 4

Leading Actress

  • WINNER: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, BBC1
  • Keeley Hawes, Bodyguard, BBC1
  • Ruth Wilson, Mrs Wilson, BBC1
  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve, BBC1

British Academy Television Craft Awards: nominations and winners

The Bafta Craft Awards took place a fortnight before the main ceremony, on 28th April. Here are the nominees and winners in full…

Breakthrough Talent

  • WINNER: Akemnji Ndifornyen, Composer, Producer and Writer, Famalam, BBC3
  • Dawn Shadforth, Director, Trust, BBC2
  • George Christou, Witer, Through the Gates (On the Edge), Channel 4
  • Lizzie Kempton, Director, Manchester Bomb: Our Story, BBC3

Costume Design

  • WINNER: Suzanne Cave, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
  • Charlotte Holdich, The Long Song, BBC1
  • Marianne Agertoft, The City and The City, BBC2
  • Phoebe de Gaye, Killing Eve, BBC1

Director: Factual

  • WINNER: Ben Anthony, Grenfell, BBC1
  • David Soutar, Bros: After the Screaming Stops, BBC4
  • James Rogan, Stephen: The Murder that Changed a Nation, BBC1
  • Paddy Wivell, Prison, Channel 4

Director: Fiction 

  • WINNER: Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
  • Harry Bradbeer, Killing Eve (Episode 1), BBC1
  • Mahalia Belo, The Long Song, BBC1
  • Thomas Vincent, Bodyguard (Episode 1), BBC1

Director: Multi-Camera

  • WINNER: Barbara Wiltshire, Inside No.9 Live, BBC2
  • Bridget Caldwell, The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance, BBC1
  • Julia Knowles, Helen Scott, Simon Staffurth, The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle, BBC1
  • Liz Clare, The Voice UK, ITV

Editing: Factual

  • WINNER: Will Gilbey, Bros: After The Screaming Stops, BBC4
  • Ben Brown, Grenfell, BBC1
  • Emma Lysaght, Louis Theroux: Altered States (Choosing Death), BBC2
  • Matt Lowe, Drowning In Plastic, BBC1

Editing: Fiction

  • WINNER: Pia Di Ciaula, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
  • Gary Dollner, Killing Eve (Episode 1), BBC1
  • Steve Singleton, Bodyguard (Episode 1), BBC1
  • Tony Kearns, Bandersnatch (Black Mirror), Netflix

Entertainment Craft Team

  • WINNER: Nigel Catmur, David Cole, Kate Dawkins, Kevin Duff – The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance, BBC1
  • Dave Davey, David Tench, Dominic Tolfts, Kevin Duff –The Voice UK, ITV
  • Lisa Armstrong, Jason Gilkison, Mark Kenyon, Richard Sillitto – Strictly Come Dancing, BBC1
  • Tim Telling, Tom Neenan, Steve Andrews, Ben Blease – The Mash Report, BBC2

Make Up & Hair Design

  • WINNER: Vickie Lang, Vanity Fair, ITV
  • Daniel Phillips, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
  • Konnie Daniel, Mrs Wilson, BBC1
  • Nicole Stafford, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1

Original Music

  • WINNER: David Holmes and Keefus Ciancia, Killing Eve, BBC1
  • Cho Young-Wuk, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1
  • Murray Gold, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
  • Hauschka, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic

Photography: Factual

  • WINNER: Lindsay Mccrae, Dynasties: Emperor, BBC1
  • Alastair McCormick, Peter Keith, Ryan Atkinson – Earth’s Natural Wonders: Surviving Against The Odds, BBC1
  • Jaimie Gramston, Michael Palin In North Korea, Channel 5
  • Stuart Bernard, The Mighty Redcar, BBC2

Photography & Lighting: Fiction 

  • WINNER: Woo-Hyung Kim, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1
  • Balazs Bolygo, Collateral, BBC2
  • James Friend, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
  • Julian Court, Killing Eve (Episode 7), BBC1

Production Design

  • WINNER: Helen Scott, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
  • Kristian Milsted, Killing Eve, BBC1
  • Maria Djurkovic and Tatiana Macdonald, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1
  • Tom Burton, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic

Sound: Factual

  • WINNER: Sound Team, Later Live…With Jools Holland, BBC2
  • Doug Dreger, Rowan Jennings – Michael Palin In North Korea, Channel 5
  • Kate Davis, Steve Onopa, Mark Simms – Amy Winehouse: Back To Black (Classic Albums), BBC2
  • Tim Owens, Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins – Dynasties: Chimpanzees, BBC1

Sound: Fiction

  • WINNER: Sound Team, Killing Eve, BBC1
  • Sound Team, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
  • Sound Team, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1
  • Simon Farmer, Dan Johnson and Marc Lawes, Bodyguard, BBC1

Special, Visual & Graphic Effects

  • WINNER: Adam McInnes, John Smith, Kevin Horsewood – Troy: Fall Of A City, BBC1
  • Duncan Malcolm, Jean-Clement Soret, Clayton Mcdermott – Bandersnatch (Black Mirror), Neflix
  • Kent Houston, Freefolk, Asa Shoul – The Alienist (Episode 1), Netflix
  • Simon Frame, Martin Oberlander, Adam Inglis – Britannia, Sky Atlantic

Titles & Graphic Identity

  • WINNER: Alan Smith, Mark Roalfe – The 2018 Winter Olympics, BBC1
  • Allison Brownmoore, Anthony Brownmoore, Joe Nowacki – Take Your Pills, Netflix
  • Matt Willey, Killing Eve, BBC1
  • Steve Small, Kristian Andrews, Nikki Kefford-White – Black Earth Rising, BBC2

Writer: Comedy

  • WINNER: Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper – This Country, BBC3
  • Peter Kay, Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman – Peter Kay’s Car Share: The Finale, BBC1
  • Stefan Golaszewski – Mum, BBC2
  • Writing Team, Cunk On Britain, BBC2
Advertisement

Writer: Drama

  • WINNER: David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
  • Lennie James, Save Me, Sky Atlantic
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve, BBC1
  • Russell T. Davies, A Very English Scandal, BBC1

Tags

All about British Academy Television Awards

Polished BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) masks sit in a box during a photocall at the New Pro Foundries, west of London on January 31, 2017. (Getty, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Bafta TV Awards, BBC Pictures and SEAC

LIVE Bafta Television Awards 2019 – as it happened

Programme Name: Killing Eve - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Ep 1) - Picture Shows: Villanelle (JODIE COMER) - (C) Sid Gentle Films - Photographer: Robert Viglasky

Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal lead Bafta TV Awards 2019 nominations

Bodyguard, Doctor Who (BBC)

Bafta TV nominations 2019: who missed out?

TV bafta

Vote TV Baftas Must-See Moment nominees unveiled