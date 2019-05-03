Emilia Clarke says final Game of Thrones episodes are even bigger than Battle of Winterfell

If Game of Thrones fans thought that the epic fantasy show couldn’t possibly top its third episode, The Long Night, Emilia Clarke – aka Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen – is here to tell us otherwise…

Advertisement

**Warning: spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones episode three**

The Long Night saw a feature-length battle, with 82-minutes of blood, muck, ice dragons and fire culminating in the death of The Night King, slain by teen assassin Arya Stark.

Some fans were surprised that the undead foe was vanquished so early in the series, but speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Clarke revealed that “episode five is bigger ” than episode three, before telling viewers: “Find the biggest TV you can.”

“Episode five is bigger… I mean four and five and six, they’re all insane, but…” she added.

Following a relatively low casualty list in The Long Night (RIP Lyanna and Jorah Mormont, Theon Greyjoy, Melisandre Eddison Tollett, Beric Dondarion), could this mean that we’re set to lose far more fan favourites in episode five?

Speaking about the notorious 55 night shoots needed for The Long Night, Clarke said: “What you saw was really what it was like shooting it. There was blood and mud and angry screaming people. And backstage there was blood and mud.

“It was amazing we didn’t actually kill anyone. It was extraordinary.”

Advertisement

Game of Thrones continues Mondays at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic