Game of Thrones fans react to the deadly Battle of Winterfell

**WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOR GAME OF THRONES SERIES 8 EPISODE 3 BELOW**

From Battle of Castle Black to Battle of the Bastards, Game of Thrones has always championed its fighting sequences.

The third episode of Game of Thrones’ eighth series promised an epic and bloody war – and the Battle of Winterfell did not disappoint, as the armies of Westeros banded together to fend off the fast-approaching White Walkers.

After seven seasons of build-up, winter was most definitely here as Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and co faced off against the Night King in a fight not everyone made it out of alive.

The brutal battle only ended when Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) plunged her trusty Valyrian steel dagger into The Night King – which also took his army of thousands out in one fell swoop.

The scene came after Arya was reminded by the Red Witch that she will ‘”take the lives of beings with blue eyes.”

Naturally, Twitter loved seeing Game of Thrones’ resident teenage assassin do her thing.

Arya Stark first of her name, Slayer of white walkers, Killer of the night king, Savior of the Seven Kingdoms AND THE BADDEST BITCH#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/yUeFWrKflr — Aman Goyal (@Mostlytired_) April 29, 2019

Who would have thought that this little angel will save the whole World. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/kRbjyEx5Lv — nik (@whoznik) April 29, 2019

What do we say to de god of death 💀… Not today A girl is Arya Stark of Winterfell#GameofThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/lDTe5JUoa8 — Nana Tuffour (@SirTuffour) April 29, 2019

Only Arya Stark could make Death not see death coming

She did it💪#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/6whSwjFBG5 — AyRomeo (@osei_silas) April 29, 2019

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa in the series, said everything we were thinking in her review of the episode.

Others pointed out this unexpected crossover with Avengers: Endgame.

I HAVE NOTHING BUT LOVE AND RESPECT FOR THE BRAVEST AND MOST BADASS STARK’S. #GameOfThrones #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/TArS6bYzZQ — Alia | Saw Endgame And Was Wrecked (@AliaLink101) April 29, 2019

While Game of Thrones fans are now backing Arya to kill Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), it should be noted that not everyone from the army of the living made it out unscathed.

Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) redeemed his previous misdeeds as he fought off White Walkers, causing an outpouring of grief from fans.

“everything you did brought you where you are right now, where you belong.. home.” theon greyjoy died as a good man at his home protecting his family 😭 pic.twitter.com/TIdUCEAqCL — ghost is alive party (@sanserya) April 29, 2019

Elsewhere Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) may be a slayer of giants, but she too faced the wrath of the White Walkers.

Lady Lyanna Mormont is, and will always be, my Hero. Valar Morghulis pic.twitter.com/739oOgNJUj — roger bennett (@rogbennett) April 29, 2019

With The Night King vanquished, we can now turn our attentions back to the race to the Iron Throne, with another battle brewing between Cersei and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in episode four.

And it could be every bit as epic as The Battle of Winterfell.

Game of Thrones continues Sundays at 2am or Mondays at 9pm on Sky Atlantic