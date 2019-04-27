When is the Britain’s Got Talent 2019 final?

Not to be missed, the Britain’s Got Talent 2019 final is set to be one of the year’s TV highlights.

Not only will some unforgettable talent be on display, but it’ll be down to viewers at home – rather than judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams – to pick a winner.

But when exactly is it on TV? Here’s all you need to know…

When is the final of Britain’s Got talent 2019 on TV?

ITV hasn’t yet officially confirmed when the final will take place but the 2019 series kicks off on Saturday 6th April, and in recent years BGT has run for eight weeks, ending on either the Saturday or Sunday after the semi-final week.

This year, that would mean the final would fall on Saturday 25th or Sunday 26th May.

Who are the acts in the Britain’s Got Talent 2019 final?

It’s too early to say what performers will see on the show, but check back here for updates.

Who’s the Britain’s Got Talent Wildcard act?

Again, it’s too early to say. The Wildcard performer – the eliminated semi-final act the judges agree to bring back to compete in the final – will be announced on the night.

Who won Britain’s Got Talent last year?

The 2018 winner was comedian Lost Voice Guy (real name Lee Ridley), a stand-up who performs with a speech synthesiser after being diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was six months old.

You can see the full list of winners and what they’ve been up to here.