Stephen Graham’s character is the “most dangerous” Line of Duty villain yet

Stephen Graham stars as the guest lead in Line of Duty series five, putting in a menacing performance as the drama’s latest villain.

Here’s what you need to know…

Who is Line of Duty newcomer John Corbett?

Though details of his character are still shrouded in secrecy ahead of series five, the BBC has confirmed John Corbett (played by Graham) will be a pivotal figure in a “deadly organised crime group” that is “known to have links with corrupt police officers and suspected to be under direct command of the shadowy figure known only as ‘H’.”

These are the legendary “balaclava men”. And along with criminal colleague Lisa McQueen (Rochenda Sandall), he’ll become a “person of interest” to the team at AC-12.

“He’s the most dangerous guy we’ve come up against. By far,” Martin Compston – who plays DS Steve Arnott – says. “And Stephen’s just a force of nature as an actor, so it was great to be on set. Everybody else around lifts their game when he’s on. I saw the first episode and Rochenda and Stephen – they are genuinely scary.

He adds: “We’re really going to come up against it this time. And I think a few bullets will fly.”

So how does Corbett enter the story?

Adrian Dunbar, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings, explains: “AC-12’s remit is going after big cops, which we’ve always done, but I think we’re getting to a stage where we’ve been chasing the mythical character H, we’re not getting any luck going through the cops – so we’re changing tack and we’re actually going after the criminal gang who the cops have been in league with. So we’re going to see behind the balaclava.

“It’s one of the most exciting series, just because the levels of danger are ramped right up. Whereas before we’ve been dealing with bent coppers who, some of them have been forced into criminal acts by just the situations they find themselves, whereas this one they’re just dealing with a gang of murderers.”

“The other people we’re usually chasing are cops. I mean – they’re not out and out bad people,” says Compston. “But he’s just a criminal, he’s a murderer, he’s the leader of this gang – one of which threw me down a flight of stairs. So they are just scary people.”

Where have I seen Stephen Graham before?

An incredibly versatile actor, Graham now has 100 acting credits to his name. You may recognise him as Tommy from the film Snatch, or as Baby Face Nelson from Public Enemies, or as Al Capone in Boardwalk Empire, or as the slow-witted but scheming musical pirate called Scrum from the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

Graham has previously starred alongside Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure in the movie This is England and its TV sequels This is England ’86, ’88 and ’90, playing Andrew “Combo” Gascoigne.

Recent projects include Decline and Fall, Taboo, Save Me, and Little Boy Blue, in which he starred as Detective Superintendent Dave Kelly. He’s also due to appear in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Netflix film The Irishman.

Line of Duty returns on Sunday 31st March at 9pm on BBC1