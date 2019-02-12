BBC News at Ten cut short to make room for Fleabag and other BBC3 shows

BBC1’s News at Ten programme is to be cut short by ten minutes to make way for Fleabag and other BBC3 shows.

Advertisement

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s award-winning comedy, dating show Eating With My Ex and Stacey Dooley’s make-up series Glow Up are the first raft of BBC3 programmes to be showcased in the new slot.

Beginning at 10.35pm, between Monday and Wednesday every week, the BBC3 series will be shown after the News at Ten on BBC1.

Question Time will still air after the news and weather on Thursdays but will be brought forward to the earlier time of 10:35pm. On Fridays, the news and weather will end at 10.35pm as they do anyway.

A press release from the Corporation assures viewers that the News at Ten “will continue to bring high-quality reporting of the day’s events to its audiences” and points out that the change will reduce the 15-minute overlap with Newsnight which begins on BBC2 at 10:30pm.

The changes will come into effect on Monday 4th March, when the News at Ten will drop from 45 minutes to 35 minutes.

“We believe this will be better for audiences as those that want more in-depth news and analysis can move over to Newsnight on BBC2 and it will allow for a slightly earlier and more consistent start time for viewers to watch the programmes that follow,” added the release.

Advertisement

Forthcoming comedy Jerk, as well as documentaries Britain’s Youngest Football Boss and The Rap Game, were also mentioned as BBC3 shows which will air at some point on BBC1.